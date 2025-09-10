Starmer has ‘confidence’ in Mandelson despite Epstein birthday message

The Prime Minister has said he has “confidence” in Lord Mandelson after it emerged the British ambassador to the US had described paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein as his “best pal”.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer said “due process was followed” during the appointment of Lord Mandelson to the position.

Downing Street repeatedly evaded questions on how much the Prime Minister knew about the former Labour minister’s association with Epstein at the time of his appointment.

Sir Keir’s official spokesman continued to point reporters to the “extensive vetting” of Lord Mandelson, as well as his previous comments on his association with the paedophile financier.

‘Birthday book’

Lord Mandelson’s words to Epstein could be seen in a 2003 “birthday book” compiled by British convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell which was published by the House Oversight Committee in the US following a request for documents to the Epstein estate.

Speaking to The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves The West programme, Lord Mandelson said he regrets “very, very deeply indeed carrying on” the association with Epstein “for far longer than I should have done”.

When asked whether he had continued a business or personal relationship with Epstein after he was charged with criminal offences, Lord Mandelson did not deny he maintained a form of relationship with him – responding: “It was not a business relationship.”

He said he “never saw the wrongdoing” or “evidence of criminal activity”, adding he does not believe he is “named in the Epstein files”.

Embarrassing

Lord Mandelson described the words he used in his birthday message as “very embarrassing to see and read”.

Deputy leader candidate Bell Ribeiro-Addy told the I newspaper there should be an investigation into a deal Lord Mandelson made with Epstein during his time as business secretary.

She said he should resign if he is found to have broken the ministerial code following the sale of a UK taxpayer-owned banking business in 2010 – after Epstein was convicted of sex offences.

At PMQs, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: “Does the Prime Minister have full confidence in Peter Mandelson?”

Sir Keir replied: “The ambassador has repeatedly expressed his deep regret for his association with him. He is right to do so.

“I have confidence in him, and he is playing an important role in the UK-US relationship.”

Mrs Badenoch went on: “Was the Prime Minister aware of this intimate relationship when he appointed Lord Mandelson to be our ambassador in Washington?”

Process

Sir Keir replied: “As she and the House would expect, full due process was followed during this appointment, as it is with all ambassadors.

“The ambassador has repeatedly expressed his deep regret, he is right to do so, he’s now playing an important part in the US-UK relationship.”

The Tory leader further pressed the Prime Minister on whether it is “tenable” for Lord Mandelson to remain in post.

Sir Keir replied: “The relationship between the US and the UK is one of our foremost relationships, and I have confidence in the ambassador in the role that he is doing.”

Mrs Badenoch went on: “This Government has repeatedly – repeatedly – refused to declare Lord Mandelson’s full interests, and as part of the appointment, there will have been extensive Government vetting, including details and timings of Peter Mandelson’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

“So will the Prime Minister publish all these documents, including those about his interests?”

The Prime Minister said: “Well, as I say, full due process was gone through in relation to this appointment, as would be expected.

“As for the publication of documents, as she well knows, that’s subject to a procedure which includes an independent element. It will be subject to the usual procedures.”

Evidence

Lord Mandelson told The Sun he does not believe he is named in the Epstein files, before adding: “I have no doubt at all that there’s a lot of traffic, correspondence exchanges between us, absolutely. And we know those are going to surface.”

Commenting on what he knew of Epstein’s behaviour at the time, he said: “I just would say this … during all the time I was an associate of his, I never saw the wrongdoing. I never saw any evidence of criminal activity.

“I never sought and nor did he offer any introductions to women in the way that allegedly he did for others.

“Perhaps it’s because I’m a gay man, perhaps when I knew him, perhaps when I was associated with him those years ago, as I did with my then partner and now husband, we never, ever saw any evidence or sign of this activity, which has since come to light.

“That’s why I feel so profoundly upset by what has been now revealed about what he did to women and why I feel profoundly upset that I was taken in by him and continued my association with him for far longer than I should have.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.