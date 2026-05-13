Starmer has ‘full confidence’ in Streeting despite leadership challenge talk

Sophie Wingate, Nina Lloyd and Helen Corbett – PA Political Staff

Sir Keir Starmer retains “full confidence” in Wes Streeting as Health Secretary, even as he looks set to resign in a bid to launch a leadership challenge.

Mr Streeting confronted his boss over the crisis engulfing Labour as the pair met for crunch talks – which lasted less than 20 minutes – in Downing Street ahead of the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

The Cabinet minister is believed to have told allies he is preparing to quit Government on Thursday and run for the top job.

Asked whether the Prime Minister still has confidence in the Health Secretary, his spokesman told reporters: “Yes,” confirming he was still in post.

The official declined to “get into the content of internal meetings” when asked for details of what was discussed, adding: “But the Prime Minister has full confidence in the Health Secretary.”

The spokesman evaded a question on whether Mr Streeting would remain Health Secretary for the rest of the week, reiterating instead that Sir Keir has “full confidence” in him.

Sir Keir has managed to cling on to power and see off an immediate threat to his leadership in the last few days, despite the resignation of four ministers, some of whom are close to Mr Streeting, and at least 85 MPs demanding he stands down.

The Labour Party has descended into open division over his future, with more than 100 other MPs signing a statement backing Sir Keir and warning “this is no time for a leadership contest”.

Following his meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr Streeting ignored reporters shouting questions at him as he made his way out of No 10.

Mr Streeting’s team failed to deny claims he was poised to quit and the minister posted on X on Wednesday as if business were carrying on as usual, talking up the Government’s record on the NHS and saying nothing of the turmoil within the party.

Unlike other senior ministers, he did not take to social media to reiterate his support for the Prime Minister on Tuesday nor did he stop to voice his backing for Sir Keir as he left the weekly Cabinet meeting that morning.

During the meeting in Downing Street, the Prime Minister dug in and told Cabinet there was a process for challenging a leader which had not been triggered.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy also questioned whether rivals had secured the backing of the 81 MPs needed to launch a contest.

But on Wednesday morning, unions pulled their support, saying it was clear that Sir Keir would not lead Labour into the next election.

Reports of Mr Streeting’s plan to mount a formal challenge for the leadership emerged shortly before the King’s Speech.

The Government sought to carry on as usual by setting out its legislative agenda for the coming parliamentary session but the rumours threatened to overshadow the proceedings in Parliament.

One Labour MP told the Press Association: “This is hugely high risk for Wes. He is clearly trying to force the Prime Minister to stand aside.

“But if Keir fights Wes in a leadership race as is likely then Wes’s political career could be finished.”

After the King’s Speech, some Cabinet ministers gave Sir Keir their full-throated backing, with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn telling Sky News that Labour MPs should “rally behind the Prime Minister”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden told the BBC it was “realistic” to expect Sir Keir to lead the party into the next election.

Mr Streeting was on the front bench as MPs began debating the King’s Speech on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, backers of another potential leadership contender, Andy Burnham, suggested they would push Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) to allow for his inclusion by extending the timetable for any contest.

The Greater Manchester mayor would first need an MP willing to stand aside so he could fight a by-election to try to re-enter Parliament.

A senior Labour MP who backs Mr Burnham said: “The NEC decides the timetable so Wes triggering doesn’t stop Andy contesting.

“It would be outrageous for them to try and block the most popular politician in the country from standing.”