Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Starmer hints at comeback for ‘fantastic’ Rayner

02 Feb 2026 1 minute read
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. March 2025. Photo credit: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has a “future role to play” in government.

Ms Rayner resigned in September after it emerged she did not pay enough stamp duty on an £800,000 flat in Hove.

Labour’s former deputy leader remains a popular figure within the party and Sir Keir said he wanted to bring her back to the front line “at the right point”.

Ms Rayner, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, is viewed as a potential successor to Sir Keir or, if she did not run herself, as someone whose support could have a significant influence on the outcome of any contest.

“I would like to have Angela back at the right point. I’ve always been clear she has a future role to play,” the Prime Minister told Times Radio.

“She played a huge part in the achievement that we got at the last election; getting elected, we’ve just passed the Employment Rights Act, which has got her fingerprints all over it.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.