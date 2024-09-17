Starmer: I was angry when I saw prisoners toasting early release

Sir Keir Starmer has said he was “angry” when he saw photos of offenders toasting their early release from jail as part of emergency Government efforts to ease prison overcrowding.

The Prime Minister criticised Tory leader Rishi Sunak for “delaying” a decision to free up space behind bars for him to deal with after the general election, insisting it was “not a position I should have been put in”.

Some 1,700 prisoners were released early from their sentences last week in the first phase of the Government’s plan to tackle overcrowding, with some pictured celebrating with friends and family, and having drinks outside.