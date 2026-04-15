Starmer insists he is ‘not going to yield’ amid Trump threats to trade deal
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he is “not going to yield” to pressure from Donald Trump, after the US president threatened to change the terms of a trade deal with Britain after the Prime Minister’s refusal to get involved in the Iran war.
Mr Trump suggested the terms of the UK-US trade agreement brokered last year “can always be changed” in an overnight interview with Sky News.
Relations between the British and American leaders have deteriorated after Sir Keir rejected the prospect of UK involvement in the Middle East conflict.
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, Sir Keir addressed Mr Trump’s overnight comments.
He told MPs: “My position on the Iran war has been clear from the start. We’re not going to get dragged into this war. It is not our war.
“A lot of pressure has been applied to me to take a different course, and that pressure included what happened last night.
“I’m not going to change my mind. I’m not going to yield.
“It is not in our national interest to join this war, and we will not do so. I know where I stand.”
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King still going? Good we are out of the illegal war, bad we still let air bases used but Kemi and Nige would have had us in at the deep end murdering innocent people. When trump says jump, Kemi and Nige ask how high.
Trump is a bully and an abuser. Ask his victims.
Starmer speak with forked tongue. He chastises Israel whist selling them weapons and flying intelligence sorties for them.
This is pantomime. They are still in cahoots