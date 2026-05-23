Starmer insists he will ‘keep pushing forward’ as he defends record in office

David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor

Sir Keir Starmer said efforts to cut costs, reduce net migration and boost growth showed “our plan is working” as he battles to stay in No 10.

The Prime Minister’s position as Labour leader remains precarious, with Andy Burnham seeking a return to Parliament in the Makerfield by-election and former health secretary Wes Streeting outlining an alternative policy platform.

But Sir Keir highlighted measures to ease the cost-of-living squeeze on families and said his Government will “keep pushing forward”.

Scores of Labour MPs have called for the Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of an electoral hammering earlier this month across English councils, Wales and Scotland.

Mr Burnham launched his Makerfield campaign on Friday, saying “a vote for me in this by-election is a vote to change Labour”.

Mr Streeting has set out policies including a wealth tax to bring back the New Labour-era Sure Start programme and planning reforms to fund council homes to prevent children growing up in temporary accommodation.

The Prime Minister, who has insisted he will not walk away from No 10 if Mr Burnham wins the June 18 by-election and triggers a leadership contest, has sought to highlight his own record.

“We now have the fastest-growing economy in the G7, net migration has fallen and NHS waiting lists are at their lowest level in three-and-a-half years,” he said.

“Our plan is working. And as summer begins, we are going further to bring down the cost of living and make life easier for families, so they have more room to enjoy it.

“This Government will keep pushing forward to deliver the change the country voted for.”

Office for National Statistics figures showed the economy grew by a higher-than-expected 0.6% over the first quarter, between January and March.

Figures this week showed UK net migration dropped to an estimated 171,000 last year, the lowest level since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The most recent NHS England data shows the waiting list stood at 7.11 million treatments in March, a fall of 110,073 treatments from February.

Despite Sir Keir’s claims of success, both Mr Burnham and Mr Streeting have criticised the Government’s inability to deliver the change voters demanded in the 2024 landslide which swept Labour into power.

Mr Streeting promised to revive Sure Start, with the £1 billion funding currently allocated to the Government’s Best Start initiative increased by a further £1.7 billion under his plan.

He said: “The biggest thing that I think is broken in this country at the moment is that, for the first time in modern history, the prospects for the next generation are worse than the last.

“Restoring Sure Start would prove that this Labour Government is absolutely committed to building a better future for the next generation.”

Planning reforms

His proposal to end temporary accommodation for children would see planning reforms to allow councils to benefit from the uplift in land value from development in order to fund homes and services.

Councils that fail to deliver could be stripped of decision-making powers.

“I took on failing NHS trusts. I will take on failing councils. Every child deserves a home to call their own and a fair chance to make the most of it,” Mr Streeting said.

Mr Burnham is standing in Makerfield, which had a Labour majority of 5,399 in 2024 but where Reform UK won every ward in the constituency at this month’s local elections.

He launched his campaign by saying Labour “need to be better than we have been” and promised to give voters “the party back they used to know”.