Starmer insists UK Government’s welfare reforms must be pushed through

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his government’s welfare reforms must be pushed through in an indication there will be no more concessions to quell backbench unease over cuts to disability benefits.

The Prime Minister said “everybody agrees” the social security system is not working and needs to change, when asked if there would be more measures to see off a Labour rebellion.

The Government has sought to soften the impact of its plans, which it hopes will save £5 billion a year by 2030, in a bid to reassure MPs concerned about the impact of the cuts.

The proposals include tightening eligibility for personal independence payments.

Support

Up to 1.3 million people across England and Wales could lose at least some support under the changes, the Government has suggested.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall earlier this week promised “non-negotiable” protections for the most vulnerable benefits recipients would be included in the welfare bill in a bid to quell backbench unease, the Guardian reported.

Asked whether there would be further concessions, the Prime Minister told reporters travelling with him to the G7 in Canada: “Well we have got to get the reforms through and I have been clear about that from start to finish.

“The system is not working, it’s not working for those that need support, it’s not working for taxpayers.

“Everybody agrees it needs reform, we have got to reform it and that is what we intend to do.”

The welfare reform bill is due to be published next week.

