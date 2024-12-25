Starmer looks to ‘brighter future’ at Christmas and wishes for peace in Middle East

Sir Keir Starmer said he would be looking towards a “better, brighter future for every person” in a Christmas message following a turbulent year for the UK.

The Prime Minister said the season was a time to remember the importance of “being there for one another”, including in “the more difficult times”.

He also expressed hope for “peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story” amid spiralling conflict across the region.

The message comes after a challenging first five months in office for the Labour Government and against the backdrop of a flatlining economy and rising inflation.