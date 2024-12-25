Support our Nation today - please donate here
Starmer looks to ‘brighter future’ at Christmas and wishes for peace in Middle East

25 Dec 2024 3 minute read
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer giving his annual Christmas message

Sir Keir Starmer said he would be looking towards a “better, brighter future for every person” in a Christmas message following a turbulent year for the UK.

The Prime Minister said the season was a time to remember the importance of “being there for one another”, including in “the more difficult times”.

He also expressed hope for “peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story” amid spiralling conflict across the region.

The message comes after a challenging first five months in office for the Labour Government and against the backdrop of a flatlining economy and rising inflation.

Upheaval

Sir Keir said: “This Christmas, people will be travelling up and down the country. Heading home, visiting relatives and loved ones to celebrate together the hope and joy of this special season.“It’s a time to remind ourselves what’s really important. Family. Friendship. And fellowship between all people.“Being there for one another – in these celebrations, as well as the more difficult times.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosting a Christmas party for children from four schools across London, and children supported by Action for Children and young carers from The Honeypot Charity, in 10 Downing Street. Image: Alberto Pizzoli/PA Wire

The Prime Minister sought to strike an optimistic note following another year of political upheaval for Britain, which saw Labour win a landslide victory after a surprise election called by Rishi Sunak in the summer.

After taking office in July, the new Government made a series of unpopular decisions as ministers confronted the realities of creaking public services and strained national finances.

As well as dealing with the economic inheritance, Sir Keir said he needed to fix a “broken society” which manifested itself in summer riots across the country after the Southport knife attack.

Peace

Sir Keir said: “This Christmas, I will be hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story.“I’ll be looking towards a better, brighter future for every person and celebrating the joy and wonder that Christmas brings.“So, from my family to yours, I hope you have a very merry Christmas.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer switch on the Downing Street Christmas lights. Image: Lucy North/PA Wire

The message comes after revised official figures released on Monday indicated that UK gross domestic product (GDP) showed no growth between July and September.

Downing Street defended the Government’s record so far when asked about the data, telling reporters: “We had to take those tough decisions to lay the foundations of growth such that we can then deliver the higher living standards over this Parliament that people want to see.”

“You are not alone”

The Prime Minister also used his message to thank those spending Christmas serving others, including in the NHS and emergency services, the armed forces, churches and charities.“I know that this is not an easy time for everyone, and my thoughts are with all those who are lonely this Christmas.“Having a tough time, missing a loved one. You are not alone,” he said.

