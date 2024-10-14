Starmer pledges to ‘rip up the bureaucracy that blocks investment’

The summit comes following a bruising few weeks of headlines for the Government involving Number 10 turmoil and the freebies row, but the Prime Minister promised to “think in years” rather than “the days or hours of the news grid”.

In his keynote speech at Guildhall, he said: “We’ve got our problems, of course we have, as I’ve said our public services need urgent care, our public finances need the tough love of prudence – challenges we can’t ignore.

“Because we know, just as every leader here knows, that those early weeks and months are precious, and no matter how many people advise you to ignore it, that you must run towards the fire to put it out, not let it spread further.

“So, we will fix our public services, we will stabilise our economy, and we will do it quickly, because we don’t want any of the problems associated with our inheritance misting up the shop window of Britain, distracting you from all those assets that I just listed.”

He said it was “a mission-led mindset that thinks in years, not the days or hours of the news grid, needed to unlock potential”.

Earlier, Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said that “ripping out” bureaucracy to speed up innovation, would not lead to “cutting corners”.

Some have suggested that in order to make Britain a more attractive destination post-Brexit, the Government will need to regulate less than the EU.

Asked whether ministers would be open to doing so, Mr Kyle told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Actually, I would say you need to regulate smartly and you need to regulate creatively.”

Asked whether he believed that was essentially the same as regulating less, he said: “It’s different. You don’t have to cut corners to get innovation through the regulatory landscape.”