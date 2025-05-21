Starmer pressed to ‘impose the strongest possible sanctions on Israel’

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to put the “strongest possible political and economic sanctions on Israel” amid its latest military offensive in Gaza.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has written to Sir Keir to express her “deep concern regarding the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza”.

She said she acknowledged the joint statement issued by the British, French and Canadian governments, but said there is now an “urgent responsibility on world leaders to take serious action”.

“We need an immediate and meaningful escalation in political and economic sanctions to pressure Israel to halt its military operations and comply with international humanitarian law,” she said.

“The British government must take all necessary action to bring this to an end.

“Under both domestic and international law, the British government has a legal and moral obligation to suspend arms sales when there is a clear risk that such weapons could be used to commit serious violations of international law.

“That threshold has undeniably been crossed.”

“Terror, horror and war”

Ms O’Neill added: “The British government must impose the strongest possible political and economic sanctions on Israel while it continues its campaign of terror, horror and war against defenceless citizens.

“Diplomatic condemnation must be matched with decisive action to exert maximum pressure to bring an end to the genocide in Gaza, and ensure accountability for violations of international law.

“I urge you to show leadership, and to take strong and immediate action.

“The world is watching, and the people of Gaza cannot wait any longer.

