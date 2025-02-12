Support our Nation today - please donate here
Starmer promises not to abandon UK steelworkers after Trump tariff blow

12 Feb 2025 2 minute read
Trostre Steelworks, Llanelli. Photo Tata Steel UK

Sir Keir Starmer insisted he would “always put our national interest first” as the Government weighs up its response to Donald Trump’s steel tariffs.

The Prime Minister told MPs the UK would not “abandon” steelworkers amid warnings that the UK steel industry faces a devasting blow when Mr Trump’s 25% tax on imports to the US comes into effect next month.

The European Union has promised to retaliate over US tariffs, but Sir Keir said he is still assessing what the UK response will be.

Hopeful

With Sir Keir hopeful of a visit to see Mr Trump in the coming weeks, the Government will be reluctant to start a trade war with the US.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Photo Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Sir Keir told MPs: “British steel is an essential part of our heartlands, and we will not abandon our skilled workforce, and it needs a level-headed assessment of the implications, which is what we’re going through at the moment.

“But we will always put our national interest first, and steelworkers first.”

“Devastating blow”

He was responding to Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who suggested the UK should retaliate with tariffs on American electric cars – a measure aimed at Mr Trump’s ally and Tesla boss, Elon Musk.

Britain exported 166,433 tonnes of steel to the US in 2023, the last full year for which figures are available.

Figures from trade body UK Steel showed that in 2024 some 162,716 tonnes were sent to the US, but that does not yet include data from December.

UK Steel warned the tariffs “would be a devastating blow to our industry” and accused Mr Trump of taking a “sledgehammer to free trade”.

Mr Trump said the tariffs are “the beginning of making America rich again”.

Steve. Thomas
Steve. Thomas
1 hour ago

Bit late for that in Cymru. But we are Welsh so don’t matter

Jeff
Jeff
22 minutes ago

Would have been nice to be in the grown up club across the channel when dictators like trump start goose stepping around.

Brexit eh.

