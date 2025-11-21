Starmer puts pressure on Farage after jailing of ex-leader of Reform UK in Wales
Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Nigel Farage to set up an investigation into Reform UK’s Russian links after the party’s former leader in Wales was jailed for taking bribes.
Nathan Gill was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years after he was paid £40,000 to make pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament.
The Prime Minister said Gill’s action “undermines our country” and called on Mr Farage to act.
Speaking to Sky News in South Africa at the G20 Summit, Sir Keir said: “Nigel Farage, he often has a lot to say. What he needs to do is to launch an investigation into his party to understand how that happened.
“This is a serious sentence that has been imposed today, over 10 years. It’s a very serious issue.
“How did that happen, that this was happening in his party? And what other links are there between Reform and Russia?”
Mr Farage said in response that Sir Keir needed to investigate Labour’s links with the Chinese Communist Party.
Defence minister Al Carns earlier said Vladimir Putin’s influence in British politics must be “weeded out”.
Mr Carns, who was a colonel in the Royal Marines, said Gill’s actions were “a disgrace”.
He said: “I just think wherever we see Russian influence in UK politics, it’s got to be weeded out.
“I fought for this country for 24 years, across all over the world, and I’ve seen my friends be injured or killed in combat.
“To take money from an autocratic regime that is causing thousands of casualties on an unprecedented scale is unacceptable, and we must weed it out.”
Gill, 52, of Anglesey, North Wales, was a member of the UK Independence Party, then followed Mr Farage to the Brexit Party and ultimately was – for a brief period before his spectacular fall from grace – Reform UK’s leader in Wales.
He pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019.
‘Malign interests’
Security minister Dan Jarvis said: “Nathan Gill used his privileged position in public office to advance the malign interests of Russia over those of the UK in exchange for money – that is a betrayal of our country, our people, and our national security.
“He will now face the consequences of his actions.
“This week, I announced comprehensive action to disrupt and deter interference from foreign states. Russia’s hostility and attempts to weaken our democracy will continue to be met by the full force of the law.”
Downing Street said any evidence of malign foreign influence should be investigated.
The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “If there is evidence or suspicion of malign foreign state activity in Britain of any kind, it’s absolutely right… that the law enforcement intelligence agencies investigate that without fear or favour.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for a “full investigation into Russian interference in our politics”.
He said: “A traitor was at the very top of Reform UK, aiding and abetting a foreign adversary.
“Nigel Farage and his party are a danger to national security.”
‘Unforgivable’
A Reform UK spokesman said: “Mr Gill’s actions were reprehensible, treasonous and unforgivable.
“We are glad that justice has been served and fully welcome the sentence Nathan Gill has received.”
Party leader Mr Farage said in response to Sir Keir’s comments: “The Prime Minister needs to urgently investigate the links with the Chinese Communist Party within the Labour Party.
“Spies have been discovered donating to Labour MPs and there has been the mysterious collapse of a recent spy trial. Perhaps he needs to look closer to home.”
Gill’s case brings Russian interference into sharp focus although it’s been common knowledge for years that other, even more senior, politicians had suspect relationships with various Russian “contacts”. Spread the net a bit wider and we have to account for the web of opaque contacts between Brit politicians, businessmen and some royalty with CCP personnel operating in all sorts of guises. Not an apology for Gill but we really need to take the blinkers off on this issue.
M’Lord may I present that infamous bumbling super-spy, socialite and yet another school bad boy Fat Shanks pal of Lord KGB and deceiver of the Queen, quote MI5 ‘we only look for what we are told to look for and not for what we are all screwing’…
The FS effect turned off our burglar alarm, lock him up 23,000 times…
Londongrad, so long ago now…27 Russian billion hanging on a line if one Russian billion made it to the BVI Caymans there’d be 26 more…
When Clark made his first speech in parliament facing a party guilty of the crime of the century instead of putting them all in fear of investigation he said nothing, did nothing and now picks just one villain Farage for ‘Brexit for Putin’…
How many thousand of Lawyers, Tax Accountants and Estate Agents should be sharing Gills sell…
What a useless response and we already have one commentator giving Mr Deflection some attention . The facts are Mr Gill pleaded guilty to keep other names out. Whose names and who keeps deflecting? Just asking.
I wonder whether he’ll start talking when reality sets in and he realises that the rest of the party sees him as expendable. I’d bet anything that the rot goes much further than Mr Gill is willing to reveal.
Worth a look.
https://www.thenerve.news/p/nathan-gill-guilty-prison-reform-uk-russian-bribes-timeline-brexit-mep-nigel-farage
Did he pay tax on this money and was it declared in the register of interests.
I hope the Russian equivalent of the taxpayers alliance is putting this one under scrutiny. After all, the Russian taxpayer has paid Nathan Gill for the service of promoting pro-Russian narratives that many of his former colleagues were providing for free without any prompting.
Certain irony that farage was on message so no wasted bribes there.
The same time Gill was getting Russian coin, in the link below farage was defending putin. Now the threads to vote leave need to be examined.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/10/brexit-party-meps-vote-against-measure-to-combat-russian-propaganda
And then there are the embassy visits.
Hasn’t Starmer’s 9th minister just been caught up to no good?
Keep clutching those pearls Ady Wady
Try 360 degree vision instead of that very limited 36degree blinkered range.
Gill sentencing below but it relates to denigrating Ukraine. Farage already admires putin, they didn’t see the need to buy him off, and a big fan of trump who wants to murder Democrats and latest putin peace plan trump is pushing will eviscerate Ukraine.
https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/R-v-Nathan-Gill.pdf
.
Are you really equating someone trusting a professional to give them accurate tax advice with someone conspiring with a foreign government to overthrow democracy?
Everyone appears to be getting their knickers in a twist over Russian money finding its way into Reforms hands & there’s always the Chinese we have to watch out for, but not a squeak about all the money & interference that finds its way into UK politics from Israel or the Saudis, corruption is corruption wherever the money comes from.
My point exactly, but you do put it better.