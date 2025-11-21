Starmer puts pressure on Farage after jailing of ex-leader of Reform UK in Wales

Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Nigel Farage to set up an investigation into Reform UK’s Russian links after the party’s former leader in Wales was jailed for taking bribes.

Nathan Gill was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years after he was paid £40,000 to make pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament.

The Prime Minister said Gill’s action “undermines our country” and called on Mr Farage to act.

Speaking to Sky News in South Africa at the G20 Summit, Sir Keir said: “Nigel Farage, he often has a lot to say. What he needs to do is to launch an investigation into his party to understand how that happened.

“This is a serious sentence that has been imposed today, over 10 years. It’s a very serious issue.

“How did that happen, that this was happening in his party? And what other links are there between Reform and Russia?”

Mr Farage said in response that Sir Keir needed to investigate Labour’s links with the Chinese Communist Party.

Defence minister Al Carns earlier said Vladimir Putin’s influence in British politics must be “weeded out”.

Mr Carns, who was a colonel in the Royal Marines, said Gill’s actions were “a disgrace”.

He said: “I just think wherever we see Russian influence in UK politics, it’s got to be weeded out.

“I fought for this country for 24 years, across all over the world, and I’ve seen my friends be injured or killed in combat.

“To take money from an autocratic regime that is causing thousands of casualties on an unprecedented scale is unacceptable, and we must weed it out.”

Gill, 52, of Anglesey, North Wales, was a member of the UK Independence Party, then followed Mr Farage to the Brexit Party and ultimately was – for a brief period before his spectacular fall from grace – Reform UK’s leader in Wales.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019.

‘Malign interests’

Security minister Dan Jarvis said: “Nathan Gill used his privileged position in public office to advance the malign interests of Russia over those of the UK in exchange for money – that is a betrayal of our country, our people, and our national security.

“He will now face the consequences of his actions.

“This week, I announced comprehensive action to disrupt and deter interference from foreign states. Russia’s hostility and attempts to weaken our democracy will continue to be met by the full force of the law.”

Downing Street said any evidence of malign foreign influence should be investigated.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “If there is evidence or suspicion of malign foreign state activity in Britain of any kind, it’s absolutely right… that the law enforcement intelligence agencies investigate that without fear or favour.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for a “full investigation into Russian interference in our politics”.

He said: “A traitor was at the very top of Reform UK, aiding and abetting a foreign adversary.

“Nigel Farage and his party are a danger to national security.”

‘Unforgivable’

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Mr Gill’s actions were reprehensible, treasonous and unforgivable.

“We are glad that justice has been served and fully welcome the sentence Nathan Gill has received.”

Party leader Mr Farage said in response to Sir Keir’s comments: “The Prime Minister needs to urgently investigate the links with the Chinese Communist Party within the Labour Party.

“Spies have been discovered donating to Labour MPs and there has been the mysterious collapse of a recent spy trial. Perhaps he needs to look closer to home.”