Starmer reaffirms the UK’s commitment to Nato in meeting with Rutte

Sir Keir Starmer has reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to European allies in Nato amid a dispute about Britain’s defence spending.

The Prime Minister met Nato secretary general Mark Rutte in Downing Street on Monday, where he emphasised the importance of the UK’s involvement in the group, which he called “the single most successful military alliance the world has ever known”.

It comes ahead of a summit of Nato leaders in Ankara, Turkey, from July 7, for which members are expected to have prepared plans for raising core defence spending to 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035.

John Healey, who quit as defence secretary earlier this month, suggested in his resignation letter that the UK was on course to spend only 2.68% of GDP on core defence by 2030, casting doubt on the country’s ability to meet its Nato target.

Mr Healey said the long-delayed defence investment plan (Dip), which is expected to be published this week, was only due to provide an extra £13.5 billion, far short of the £28 billion over four years which officials had argued for.

After Sir Keir and Mr Rutte shook hands outside No 10’s famous black door, and again in the White Room, the Prime Minister told the alliance’s chief: “You pulled off a real success last year, it was a successful summit, a bigger Nato, a stronger Nato, and this year will be even better than that.

“So it’s really good to be able to meet you the week before (the summit) to continue our discussions about the preparation into that, to reaffirm once again our commitment of the UK to Nato and our commitment beyond that to the more European Nato.

“It is so important for the future of Nato, the single most successful military alliance the world has ever known.”

The Prime Minister said the pair would also discuss the Iran war, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the war in Ukraine.

Outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir will press ahead with publishing the Dip during the transition period before his successor, who is likely to be Andy Burnham, takes office following his resignation.

Mr Healey’s successor, Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis, is understood to have secured some extra money for the Dip, taking the settlement to around £14.5 billion, although opposition critics have described the £1 billion uplift as “a drop in the ocean”.

Mr Rutte also thanked Sir Keir for “everything” he has done for defence throughout his leadership, including ramping up defence spending.

He told the Prime Minister: “First of all, on Ukraine, from day one when the full war started, of course it started in 2014 with Crimea, but the full war started in 2022, and you took that position very clearly when you became Prime Minister in 2024, leading together with France the coalition of the willing, leading together with Germany the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

“But also when it comes to the wider conflicts, what you were doing again with France when it comes to the Strait of Hormuz coalition — 40 countries working together in the spirit of the open seas and open sea lanes.

“But also everything you are doing to ramp up defence spending, to ramp-up defence industrial production.

“I really want to thank you for all of that. It is really crucial.”