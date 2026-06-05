Starmer rejects US ‘two-tier policing’ criticism over Henry Nowak murder

Helen Corbett, Press Association Political Correspondent

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has rejected an intervention from the Trump administration over Henry Nowak’s murder in which it said so-called two-tier policing is taking place in the UK.

Downing Street dismissed the suggestion, echoing Justice Secretary David Lammy, who had earlier said it did not chime with his experience.

The Liberal Democrats have called for the US ambassador to the UK to be summoned over what they called the “flagrant foreign interference that seeks to fan the flames of division”.

But No 10 said the relationship with the US remained “incredibly strong”.

It comes amid a political row over the police’s treatment of 18-year-old Mr Nowak, who was handcuffed by officers who ignored his pleas that he had been stabbed as he lay dying.

His killer Vickrum Digwa told police at the scene in Southampton that he had been the victim of a racist attack.

The US State Department posted on X late on Thursday: “Ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing are glaring symptoms of civilizational decline. They must be rejected across the West.

“The United States sends our condolences to the family of Henry Nowak and the people of the United Kingdom at this troubling time.”

Mr Lammy thanked the US for its message of condolence and said UK law enforcement works very closely with American counterparts, but he rejected the intervention on policing.

The Justice Secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I just don’t see it in the interactions I have with policing, and so I do reject that.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman later stressed a process was being followed to examine what happened in the case of Mr Nowak and said the Prime Minister recognises the case had prompted “huge public concern”.

But she added: “We do reject any suggestion of two-tier policing across the United Kingdom.”

Asked about the UK’s relationship with US, she said: “As ever, it is incredibly strong.”

The language used by the State Department is similar to that of the White House national security strategy released last year, which claimed Europe faced “civilisational erasure” and questioned whether the continent’s economies and militaries were strong enough for countries to remain reliable allies.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also hit out at X owner Elon Musk for posting numerous times on his platform about the Southampton murder case, including offering to fund a private prosecution of Hampshire Constabulary.

Sir Keir accused the billionaire of trying to interfere in UK politics and “whip up division” on Thursday.

Mr Lammy on Friday urged Mr Musk to “step back” from tweeting about the case and focus on his business dealings as he prepares for a high-profile stock market debut for his SpaceX company this month.

He told Sky News: “I think there’s an IPO this week in the States on Starlink.

“Elon Musk should get on with that.

“I mean, tweeting over 100 times about this tragic, horrific case.”

He said it was important not to “exploit” the situation of the Nowak family and that Mr Musk should “stay out of this complex but painful situation for that family”.

But he said he was not minded to stop using X as a platform.

Mr Lammy said: “I don’t spend time on X surfing Elon Musk tweets, so I haven’t read them, but I’m not sure any of them reached the standard that require that.

“But I think it is appropriate for politicians to urge Elon Musk to step back.”

The Lib Dems meanwhile urged Sir Keir to summon the US ambassador over the comments.

Calum Miller, the party’s foreign affairs spokesman, said: “The three main parliamentary party leaders were right to call for calm, respect and unity yesterday.

“The Trump administration should not be using the tragic murder of Henry Nowak as a political football.

“This is flagrant foreign interference that seeks to fan the flames of division and the Prime Minister should summon the US ambassador immediately.”

Sir Keir and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch have separately met the Nowak family.

Mrs Badenoch said the family “do not want anger to tear communities apart”, while Sir Keir said the way forward was to “choose unity and progress over division and hatred”.

The Prime Minister has branded Nigel Farage’s response “unforgiveable” after the Reform UK leader said people should respond with “pure cold rage” to the case.

Digwa has been given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison for stabbing Mr Nowak with a ceremonial knife with a 21cm blade, which he carried as part of his Sikh religion.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating.