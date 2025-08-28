Starmer replacing top civil servant in No 10

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly replacing the top civil servant in his No 10 team after less than a year.

Nin Pandit, Sir Keir’s principal private secretary, is set to leave the role, according to the BBC.

She previously ran the Downing Street policy unit while Rishi Sunak was prime minister and before joining No 10 was chief of staff and lead policy advisor to the chief executive of NHS England.

Departures

It marks the third departure of a top aide from Sir Keir’s team in less than a year.

Ms Pandit’s appointment was announced in October.

It came amid the high-profile departure of Sue Gray as No 10 chief of staff.

Sir Keir Starmer’s director of communications then left Downing Street in March after nine months in the job

