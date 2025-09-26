Starmer says digital ID cards will be ‘enormous opportunity’ for UK
Sir Keir Starmer says plans for a new digital ID held on people’s phones will be an “enormous opportunity” for the UK and make working illegally tougher.
Digital ID will become mandatory as a means of proving the right to work under the plans, but people will not be required to carry or asked to produce it.
It will be available to UK citizens and legal residents by the end of this Parliament.
The Prime Minister said: “I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering.
“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.
“And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”
Proof
The plans envisage ID cards being stored on devices in the same way contactless payment cards or the NHS App are.
The digital ID would be the authoritative proof of identity and residency status in the UK and include name, date of birth, and a photo as well as information on nationality and residency status.
The Government hopes the proposed IDs will support its efforts to reduce illegal immigration by curbing the ability of those who come to the UK illegally to earn money.
How the scheme will work for those those who do not use smartphones will be addressed as part of the consultation process.
Those who do not want to carry a digital ID card or do not operate digitally could be given a physical card instead, according to The Telegraph.
Mandatory ID cards have previously only existed during wartime.
Reform UK called the plans a “cynical ploy” designed to “fool” voters into thinking something is being done about immigration.
‘Gimmick’
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also dismissed the plans as a “gimmick that will do nothing to stop the boats”.
The Liberal Democrats said they would not support mandatory digital ID where people are “forced to turn over their private data just to go about their daily lives”.
Meanwhile, Sir Tony Blair’s think tank said the cards, which will be mandatory by the end of this Parliament, could act as a “gateway to government services”.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
‘Cynical ploy’ say Deform which is the term to describe their cynical ploy of making legal citizens of a non white skin colour re-apply to remain only to be refused and expelled. A ‘whitewash’ plan you could call a form of ‘ethnic cleansing’. Their evil knows no bounds.
Reform worry this is a slippery slope to rejoining the EU because it was the lack of an ID card that meant we couldn’t properly manage free movement.
These need to be available as physical cards and never mandatory to carry except when intending to access government services.
Just one more example if any was needed of just who is actually running this circus of a “government” and it’s not the Tussauds Starmer. It’s the billionaire mystro Blair, his squid like “Global” foundation and his Labour First Blue Labour dancing bears. It’s been their “legacy” policy for decades. Not in my back yard.
Your namesake could get a good book out of all this…
“……but people will not be required to carry or asked to produce it.”
But for how long. Hopefully, this will become Starmer’s Poll Tax event.
An ‘enormous opportunity’ for cyber criminals more like.
There’s a reason why one has separate NHS numbers, a unique tax reference, a National Insurance number, etc.