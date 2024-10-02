Starmer says he wants ‘to make Brexit work’ with ‘positive’ UK-EU relationship
Sir Keir Starmer promised a “pragmatic, sensible” approach to the UK-EU relationship in order to “make Brexit work” as he held talks in Brussels.
The Prime Minister met European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, saying he was determined to put the relationship with Brussels on a “stable, positive footing”.
Sir Keir is pushing for a better trading relationship and greater co-operation on defence and security measures as part of a drive to “reset” UK-EU ties.
Pragmatic
He said: “I firmly believe that the British public want to return to pragmatic, sensible leadership when it comes to dealing with our closest neighbours, to make Brexit work and to deliver in their interests, to find ways to boost economic growth, strengthen our security and tackle shared challenges like irregular migration and climate change.”
He added that “in dangerous times we have a duty to work together to preserve stability and security”, referring to the crisis in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.
Sir Keir said: “We are determined to put this relationship back on a stable, positive footing that I think we all want to see.”
Ms von der Leyen said the various arrangements put in place since the Brexit vote, including the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) needed to be fully implemented.
She said: “We have a set of solid agreements in place. We should explore the scope for more co-operation, while we focus on the full and faithful implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Windsor Framework and the TCA.”
Hand shake
Sir Keir and Ms von der Leyen shook hands as she welcomed him to the commission’s Berlaymont building.
He was also holding separate meetings with European Council chief Charles Michel and the European Parliament’s Roberta Metsola, during his first visit to Brussels as Prime Minister.
No concrete announcements are expected from the first formal meetings between Sir Keir and the Brussels chiefs.
The European Commission said the meeting with Ms von der Leyen would be “the beginning of a conversation”.
The Prime Minister is under pressure to agree to Brussels’ calls for a deal on youth mobility, to allow young EU citizens greater freedom to come to the UK to study and work and vice versa, something he has so far resisted.
Red lines
The Prime Minister’s red lines for the reset rule out a return to the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.
But pro-EU campaigners have pushed for him to give ground on a youth mobility scheme.
Sir Nick Harvey, chief executive of European Movement UK, said: “Dismissing the idea of reciprocal youth mobility simply means letting down British young people, who face all sorts of economic difficulties and have seen their horizons curtailed by Brexit.”
Starmer says he wants to make Brexit work as Ursula laughs at him scornfully.
I am all in favour of making Brexit work. Mr Starmer just needs to remember that part of the Brexit ‘deal’ was for Cymru to get a better deal for farmers than they had under the CAP. (Not yet implemented) In addition the Deal also promised just as much funding as was coming from the EU to help remedy deprivation in Cymru. (Not yet implemented). It might also be worth mentioning the compensation funding for HS2 which was not part of Brexit, but which has also not been provided. Then there is Mr Starmer’s promise to make the ‘Union’ work… Read more »
What does “Make Brexit Work!” mean? The fallout in terms of financial loss and lost opportunities means that Brexit itself cannot deliver more than membership of the EU did. Apart from masturbating the egos of certain politicians it has so far achieved nothing and cost a lot and will yet cost us more probably the ability to fund the NHS as we have a diminishing income. Brexit is about as rational as Putin’s idea of restoring the Rusky Mir and the Soviet Union by conquest.
There is plenty of evidence to show that Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster with the London daily right-wing tabloid newspapers having had an absolutely decisive influence in persuading people to vote for it, thereby securing the very narrow vote in its favour in the 2016 referendum. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is deluded if he thinks that there is any way to make Brexit work. The sooner the UK re-joins the EU the better.
There was no mandate for a well hard Brexit. With no supermajority to overturn the decisive 1975 result to remain in the economic partnership the only legitimate outcome was to row back on Maastricht but remain in the common market.