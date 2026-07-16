Starmer says more needs to be done to defend democracy after Widdecombe murder

David Hughes, Helen Corbett and Nina Lloyd, Press Association

Sir Keir Starmer said “we must do more to defend our democracy” following the murder of Ann Widdecombe.

The outgoing Prime Minister said it was “chilling” that three sitting or former MPs had been murdered during his 11 years in Parliament.

Sir Keir’s comments at his final Prime Minister’s Questions came as Reform UK demanded extra cash for MPs’ security following the death of Miss Widdecombe.

The former Tory minister was a senior figure in Reform at the time of her death.

The Prime Minister said: “I believe we must do more to defend our democracy.

“I have tasked officials across government to identify the best mechanisms for taking this work forward, so it can move as quickly as possible.

“And I hope the whole House can unite behind that in the months ahead.”

Sir Keir suggested Ms Widdecombe, who served as an MP for 23 years until 2010, could be honoured with a plaque in the Commons Chamber in a similar way to murdered sitting MPs including Jo Cox and Sir David Amess.

The Prime Minister said: “It is chilling that during my time in this Parliament, 11 years, three serving or former MPs have been murdered.

“I look across at the shield for our dear friend Jo Cox and the shield for Sir David Amess that sits behind me.

“I know this is a House matter, so this is my personal view, but I do believe it’d be fitting for the House to consider a similar tribute to Ann.”

The Prime Minister’s comments came after Reform stepped up demands for greater security for MPs following a row over party leader Nigel Farage’s protection.

Incoming prime minister Andy Burnham has also said a “serious review” is needed into MPs’ security.

Reform on Wednesday called for the budget for additional security for MPs to be raised from around £4 million to up to £100 million to provide full security for all who want it.

Mr Farage has said he plans to meet the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, the body responsible for the security of high-profile figures, on Thursday following an offer from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

“I will be in London tomorrow to meet the Home Office committee that deal with VIP and royal protection and really helping them to understand what the threats are,” he told TalkTV on Wednesday.

Mr Farage was reportedly offered a security package similar to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch last year, including a bodyguard, car and trained driver, but he turned it down because he deemed it a downgrade.

He said: “What happened was I was provided with… much bigger security than Kemi Badenoch.

“Do you know why? Because I go out around the country and walk down high streets. I go and mix in public events. I’m surrounded by hundreds of people.

“I can’t do that with a driver and one officer. I have to have people that go ahead, scout out the environment. I need more people because of my constant interaction with huge numbers of the public.

“What happened last year was they cut that by 75% to the level that I simply could not have continued to operate the way that I was.

“That really is part of the thinking behind the big gift that I got from Christopher Harborne.”

Mr Farage’s resignation as Clacton MP paused an investigation by Parliament’s standards commissioner over the £5 million gift he received from crypto-billionaire and Reform donor Mr Harborne.

He has faced criticism for speculating about the motive for the suspected murder of Miss Widdecombe.

Mr Farage has also claimed there is an “establishment narrative” trying to demonise his party.

“I do point the finger at political leaders, I do point the finger at much of mainstream media. They are building up a narrative of total hatred against us,” he said.

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