Starmer says Trump’s state visit to go ahead and hopes it will be this year

13 Jun 2025 2 minute read
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in the East Room at the White House in Washington DC after their meeting in the Oval Office. Image: Carl Court/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer said Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK will go ahead but could not confirm it will happen this year.

The Prime Minister handed the US president an invitation letter from the King for an unprecedented second state visit at the White House in February.

Sir Keir was asked if Mr Trump was coming in September.

“He’ll be coming in, obviously, the palace will organise the dates, but President Trump will be coming for his state visit,” he told Bloomberg.

Relationship

Asked if it would be this year, he said: “I hope so, yes.

“I don’t want to take over the job of the palace. It’s their job to set out exactly the dates of the invitation.

“But I’m really pleased that we will be able to showcase the close relationship we have between the UK and the US. That’s historically a close relationship.

“This will be a historic second visit for President Trump and we’re all looking forward to welcoming him here.”

