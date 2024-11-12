Starmer set to withdraw offer of new job from Sue Gray – reports

Sir Keir Starmer is poised to withdraw the offer of a new job to his former chief of staff Sue Gray, according to media reports.

Ms Gray was due to take up a role as “envoy to the nations and regions”, after she resigned from her position at the heart of Government in October.

Turmoil

This followed intense media speculation about turmoil at the heart of Downing Street.

The former chief of staff was said to be on a short break before taking up her new post, but reports across the media suggest the Prime Minister is now likely to rescind the job offer over concerns about what exactly the role would entail.

Downing Street had previously described her new role as a “vital role in strengthening our relations with the regions and nations”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

