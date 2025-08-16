Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Starmer speaks with Trump after president’s Ukraine ceasefire talks with Putin

16 Aug 2025 3 minute read
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Trump International Golf Links, the president’s Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken with Donald Trump after the US president’s summit with Vladimir Putin ended without a deal to stop the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister joined a call with Mr Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as other European leaders, after the US-Russia ceasefire talks, Downing Street said.

Mr Trump did not secure a deal to end the conflict in Ukraine after nearly three hours of talks with his Russian counterpart at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

Negotiations

After the negotiations, which took place alongside senior officials, the two presidents refused to answer questions from reporters.

However, both made statements, with Mr Trump saying “some great progress” was made with “many points” agreed and “very few” remaining.

After the summit, Mr Trump suggested there were only a few major stumbling blocks holding up the prospect of a peace deal.

Speaking to Fox News, he said it was now up to Mr Zelensky to “make a deal” to end the war.

In a call after the summit, Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky spoke with the US president alongside leaders from Italy, France, Finland, Germany and Poland, as well as Nato’s Mark Rutte, and Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.

Sir Keir is due to speak again with European leaders this morning.

Peace

Mr Zelensky said the call began as a one-on-one between him and the US president, before European Nato leaders joined them.

The Ukrainian leader also suggested he would travel to Washington DC at the start of next week to continue talks.

Writing on social media, the Ukrainian president said: “We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasises that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington DC, to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation.”

European allies must be “involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America”, he added.

British personnel are ready to arrive in Ukraine “days” after Moscow and Kyiv agree to put fighting on hold, the Ministry of Defence earlier said as Mr Trump met Mr Putin.

Planning has continued on an “enduring basis” to deploy the so-called Multinational Force Ukraine to keep peace once the war is concluded, the MoD said.

The force, which resulted from months of talks between 30-plus countries known as the “coalition of the willing”, is aimed at warding off future Russian aggression.

Bryce
Bryce
2 hours ago

Munich 2.0

Amir
Amir
1 hour ago

I am sure a deal was made in Alaska. Just nothing to do with Ukraine. Just for those 2 big wigs.

Jeff
Jeff
1 hour ago

Putin played the US. This wasn’t talks with Russia, it as Putin taking his asset in the Whitehouse for a ride and played him on the worlds stage like a cheap fiddle he is.

Putin got what he wanted, an idiot for a lackey that is trump.

And farage admires both.

Fanny Hill
Fanny Hill
14 minutes ago
Reply to  Jeff

Trump showing Farage how it’s done.

Jeff
Jeff
1 hour ago

Also a reminder, the meeting in Alaska was a wanted war criminal meets a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist.

Fanny Hill
Fanny Hill
15 minutes ago
Reply to  Jeff

First words to Trump from Putin , “Here’s a copy of the video”.

Jeff
Jeff
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Fanny Hill

Which one……copy of Epstein files as well
Note Putin hot in the trumpmobile. That has massive security issues.

