Starmer stresses importance of photography amid rise of AI

Sir Keir Starmer has stressed the importance of news photography in a time of “rising AI”.

Speaking in a video address at the UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards on Tuesday, the Prime Minister thanked media photographers for their work.

He said: “Your work can show the truth of a moment, can capture an audience and bring the strange world of Westminster to life in a way that nothing else really can.

“And at this time of rising AI, we remember the human beings behind the camera. The people who take, edit and publish the pictures are vital. Recording history as it unfolds.”

Sir Keir’s comments come amid concern about the danger posed by fake images produced by AI.

Microsoft has previously called the AI’s use to create misleading images “a critical issue”.

The company said it has introduced tools that people can use to report AI images, including image tracking and verification tools.

Sir Keir added that although some photos are “not so flattering”, the work of photographers brings the “strange world of Westminster” to life.

“Now every politician knows the power of photography,” he said. “Documenting the highs, the lows. The flattering or, more often, the not-so-flattering, and in some of the most important moments, taking a split second and preserving it forever.

“Whether that’s as I arrived at Downing Street for the first time or before PMQs this week, I know that you’ll be there.”

Announcing a new plan for AI in January, Sir Keir previously said that the AI industry “needs a government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers”.

He said: “Artificial Intelligence will drive incredible change in our country.”

The awards were held at Church House in Westminster, central London, and recognised photojournalists across various categories to select winners across 12 categories.

Of the 2,000 photographs considered, winners and highly commended included photos of former prime minister Rishi Sunak announcing a general election in the rain outside 10 Downing Street and ex-BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards surrounded by cameras outside court.

Judge Jane Sherwood said: “Once again, the standard of photography represented in this year’s guild awards was extremely high.

“Never has the importance of a free press been more important in the world, a free press that tells the truth, is independent and fearless.”

Alan Sparrow, chair of the UK Picture Editors Guild Awards, said: “In these difficult times where doubts are constantly cast on the news as it is presented by the media, the Guild is proud to say that the work of photographers working for the British Press is without doubt genuine.”

