Starmer stresses need to ‘move quickly’ over Israel-Hamas ceasefire proposal
Sir Keir Starmer has emphasised the need to “move quickly” to secure a ceasefire and release hostages in Gaza during talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Prime Minister welcomed Israel’s support for the US-backed proposal for a ceasefire while both leaders agreed that “regional de-escalation was in everyone’s interests”, according to Downing Street.
Sir Keir also expressed his “sincere” condolences to the Israeli people and the loved ones of the six hostages recovered in Gaza on Tuesday, including 51-year-old British-Israeli Nadav Popplewell.
The war began on October 7 when Hamas-led militants broke into Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 others.
Hamas is still believed to be holding around 110 hostages although Israeli authorities estimate around a third of them are dead.
Counter-attack
More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s counter-attack in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.
A proposal to bridge gaps separating Israel and Hamas has been put forward, although Hamas has labelled it a “reversal” of what it agreed to previously.
Sir Keir spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Mr Netanyahu on Tuesday.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said of the call: “The Prime Minister started by expressing his sincere condolences to the Israeli people and the loved ones of the six hostages recovered in Gaza this morning, including British national Nadav Popplewell.
“The leaders discussed diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages, and the Prime Minister welcomed Israel’s support for the American ‘bridging proposal’ and emphasised the need to move quickly.
“Regional de-escalation was in everyone’s interests, as the impact of miscalculation would come at great costs for all sides, the leaders agreed. The UK was steadfast in its support for Israel’s right to self-defence, and would continue to work with partners to uphold regional security, the Prime Minister added.
“The Prime Minister also urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to ensure greater access to detainees held by Israel, the increased delivery of aid to Gaza and to ensure international law was upheld at all times. The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.”
Act quickly? Is this the same Keir Starmer who said in BBC radio interview that it was okay for Benjamin Netanyahu & Israel to effectively starve the Palestinians by stopping food, water, power &medicine. Yes it was. A war crime by the way. This from a former human rights lawyer. Sorry Keir this call is 40500 lives too late. Can’t bring back those 17000 children rotting in their graves too or those Israeli hostages being killed by Israeli bombs because the IDF are targeting tents , UN hospitals, Schools likely where they are being kept, again war crimes, and the… Read more »
It’ll be brushed under the carpet like the potato famine and opium wars. History is written by the powerful not the righteous.
He’s got a jewish wife. He’s not a neutral, by any stretch!!!
Does anyone have any idea of what a peaceful future for both sides actually looks like?
Palestine should not accept any deal unless the arrest of Netanyahu is one of the proposals. You cannot do such vile things to a 6 year old and her family and then later just go, oh sorry! What, for them to start kicking Palestinian of their land again in a few weeks and we go through all this once more?