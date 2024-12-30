Starmer takes first holiday as Prime Minister

Sir Keir Starmer has joined his family in Madeira on his first holiday since entering No 10.

The Prime Minister delayed his departure following the death of his brother Nick on Boxing Day.

It is understood he travelled on a commercial flight on Saturday and will spend a few days abroad.

The Madeira Island News website reported that “the trip was made discreetly, and he has brought his own security with him”.

He had been due to travel a day earlier before his brother died aged 60 after suffering from cancer.

Sir Keir cancelled a European summer holiday planned for August after rioting broke out in the UK and tensions escalated in the Middle East.

Shortly before Christmas the Mail on Sunday reported that friends of the Prime Minister said he “badly needs a holiday” owing to the “relentless strain” of the job.

