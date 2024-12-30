Starmer takes first holiday as Prime Minister
Sir Keir Starmer has joined his family in Madeira on his first holiday since entering No 10.
The Prime Minister delayed his departure following the death of his brother Nick on Boxing Day.
Commercial
It is understood he travelled on a commercial flight on Saturday and will spend a few days abroad.
The Madeira Island News website reported that “the trip was made discreetly, and he has brought his own security with him”.
He had been due to travel a day earlier before his brother died aged 60 after suffering from cancer.
Sir Keir cancelled a European summer holiday planned for August after rioting broke out in the UK and tensions escalated in the Middle East.
Shortly before Christmas the Mail on Sunday reported that friends of the Prime Minister said he “badly needs a holiday” owing to the “relentless strain” of the job.
Stay there Keith!!
D.R you got there first so have an uptick from me.
Oh noes! Bloke goes on holibob shocker!
“Relentless strain” screwing the working people of this country and bowing to the super rich.
The general UK public need a holiday from Starmer and his gang of useless individuals who are wholly responsible for plunging this country into an economic sinkhole due to their policies and theirs alone!!To think that they have had fourteen years to plan for government but have in 6 months been responsible for the total mismanagement of the economy and lack of trust for some of the more noncredible ideas that they have produced on the hoof! 34% of the electorate voted for what they were told would be. “Change,totally costed “What they have actually got is despair,lack of trust… Read more »