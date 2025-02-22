Starmer tells Zelensky he will press case for safeguards with Trump

Sir Keir Starmer told Volodymyr Zelensky he would discuss the importance of safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty in talks with Donald Trump next week as he reiterated the UK’s “ironclad support” for the country.

The Prime Minister insisted Kyiv’s voice must be at the heart of any peace negotiations and said he would be “progressing these important discussions” on his visit to Washington, Downing Street said.

Ironclad support

In a readout of a call between Sir Keir and the Ukrainian president on Saturday, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s ironclad support for Ukraine and commitment to securing a just and enduring peace to bring an end to Russia’s illegal war.

“The leaders reflected on recent developments in the conflict, as the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion approaches, and agreed on the need to continue working together with allies to achieve peace through strength.

“They agreed that this was a significant moment for the future of Ukraine and European security at large.

“The Prime Minister repeated that Ukraine must be at the heart of any negotiations to end the war and that safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty was essential to deter future aggression from Russia.

“The Prime Minister said he would be progressing these important discussions in the coming days and weeks, including with US President Trump whilst visiting Washington DC next week.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.”

