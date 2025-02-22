Starmer tells Zelensky he will press case for safeguards with Trump
Sir Keir Starmer told Volodymyr Zelensky he would discuss the importance of safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty in talks with Donald Trump next week as he reiterated the UK’s “ironclad support” for the country.
The Prime Minister insisted Kyiv’s voice must be at the heart of any peace negotiations and said he would be “progressing these important discussions” on his visit to Washington, Downing Street said.
Ironclad support
In a readout of a call between Sir Keir and the Ukrainian president on Saturday, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s ironclad support for Ukraine and commitment to securing a just and enduring peace to bring an end to Russia’s illegal war.
“The leaders reflected on recent developments in the conflict, as the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion approaches, and agreed on the need to continue working together with allies to achieve peace through strength.
“They agreed that this was a significant moment for the future of Ukraine and European security at large.
“The Prime Minister repeated that Ukraine must be at the heart of any negotiations to end the war and that safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty was essential to deter future aggression from Russia.
“The Prime Minister said he would be progressing these important discussions in the coming days and weeks, including with US President Trump whilst visiting Washington DC next week.
“The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.”
And good luck with that …
Meanwhile musk is threatening to cut starlink from Ukraine. What does that tell you? Musk can hobble the terminals in Russia. So the US choose to support putin. Come on Starmer, open your eye holes and see that the UK does not want this (apart from trumps mini me in the UK). I really hope starmer is going through the motions here before cutting all ties with a dictatorship otherwise the US will drag us down, starmer must know trump is off his rocker. Our trajectory must now be the EU only. Never again the US, they are too much… Read more »
‘Come on Starmer, open your eye holes and see that the UK does not want this …’
Do you think he’s got the nerve? Even to attempt it tactfully and diplomatically? Somehow I doubt it.
And even if he were to do so, do you think that Trump would pay any heed? Again, I doubt it, because the man’s shown himself to be a gruesome megalomaniac.
Seems now that there’s one Putin in Russia and and now another one in the White House.
I have no idea with this anymore. Starmer seems all at sea to the reality. We shall find out next week. Project 2025 is up and running and labour are still in the 90’s. At least the messaging I am seeing.
What is going on behind the scenes we are not seeing.
Starmer is not a match for Trump who has incredible business skills and which is why he has been able to deal with Russia and we should all be grateful of that.
Trump is a liar and a cheat and an abuser (evidenced via courts, 32 counts of fibbing on his accounts that we know of and Jean Carroll at least and there are more women waiting to get their time in court). He has been bankrupted many times and lost a casino. The only thing he was ever good at was keeping he head above water and sticking his name on towers and steaks and committing abuse and more lying. Putin has him already, that much is clear, whether it is a kompromat or tump really is this thick, time will… Read more »
Is this a joke? Putin plays Trump like a fiddle.
Too many people are also falling into the trap of thinking that whatever Trump is saying in public and whatever he is saying to Putin in private are the same thing. We have no idea what he is up to, and only a fool would try to guess. What we do know is that if the war carries on in its current form, millions more Ukrainian men will go to their slaughter and Russia will continue to advance. If European leaders had shown ‘ironclad support’ for Ukraine three years ago, the outcome might have been better. But instead, the EU… Read more »
strategic
This war is an absolute catastrophe—one that Ukraine cannot win, no matter how much Western aid is thrown into the fire. Sending more young men to die in a conflict with no achievable victory is not just tragic; it’s utterly senseless. Peacemakers don’t always fit the narrative that media elites, particularly the Guardian-reading crowd, want to hear. But the reality is clear: this is a quagmire, a disaster of strategic miscalculation, and the only rational path forward is the one Trump has laid out—negotiation, not escalation. Anything else is just prolonging the inevitable at the cost of countless lives.