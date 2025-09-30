Starmer: The UK’s flags ‘belong to all of us’

The UK’s flags took centre stage in the Prime Minister’s keynote speech as he pledged to renew the country “with the flag in our hands”.

As Sir Keir Starmer delivered his Labour party conference speech, ministers and delegates alike waved their Welsh, Scottish and English flags with glee.

He said the flags of the four UK nations “belong to all of us and we will never surrender them”.

Union flags were also flown by attendees as Sir Keir committed to “fight next year’s elections as patriots of our great nations”.

‘Proud’

Sir Keir told conference: “While I’m not going to pretend I’d enjoy it if England lost to Scotland or Wales – the union does have some limits – I can say, I’m not just proud of the Union Jack and the cross of St George, I’m also proud of the Saltire, proud of the Red Dragon, proud of our union – this astonishing relationship between four great nations.

“Four different nations, yes, but four nations that time and again have been through the fire, together, built so much, together.

“A country forged by the solidarity of working people.

“So, let’s fly all our flags, conference, because they are our flags. They belong to all of us and we will never surrender them.

“And let’s unite our country behind them, because this is no time for dividers.

“This is the time for bringing the whole country together. That’s how we will fight next year’s elections, as patriots of our great nations.”

Racism

Sir Keir criticised the use of flags in acts of racism.

He said: “This party, this great party, is proud of our flags, yet if they are painted alongside graffiti, telling a Chinese takeaway owner to ‘go home’, that’s not pride, that’s racism.

“And, conference, if you say or imply that people cannot be English or British because of the colour of their skin, that mixed-heritage families owe you an explanation, that people who have lived here for generations, raised their children here, built lives here – working in our schools, our hospitals, running businesses – our neighbours, if you say they should now be deported, then mark my words, we will fight you with everything we have because you are an enemy of national renewal.”