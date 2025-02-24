Starmer to address world leaders on call to mark Ukraine war anniversary

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to join world leaders in a call hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion as the UK announces toughened measures against the Kremlin.

The Prime Minister reiterated Britain’s “ironclad” backing for Kyiv in a series of conversations with allies over the weekend as he prepares to make the case for safeguards to protect the country’s sovereignty on his visit to the US this week.

On Monday, which marks three years since Moscow’s full-scale invasion, he is expected to address leaders from the G7 and across Europe as part of a group call in a show of solidarity amid fragile transatlantic relations.

Meanwhile, the Home Office announced a move to widen travel sanctions for Kremlin-linked elites in a bid to heap more pressure on Russia as the war enters its fourth year.

Travel bans

Local and federal politicians as well as managers or directors of large Russian companies will face exclusion from the UK under the rules, which come on top of existing travel bans on high-profile business figures such as Roman Abramovich.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “Keeping the Ukrainians in their fight and as strong as possible at any negotiating table is critical not only for them, but for the security of the UK.

“These new measures send a powerful message that we will do what it takes to turn the tables on Putin’s aggression.”

Security minister Dan Jarvis said the expanded criteria for sanctions would “slam the door shut to the oligarchs who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people whilst bankrolling” the war.

“My message to Putin’s friends in Moscow is simple: you are not welcome in the UK,” he said.

The Prime Minister will seek to position the UK as a bridge between Europe and America on his visit next week as tensions simmer after Mr Trump hit out at Mr Zelensky and White House officials met Kremlin counterparts to discuss ending the war.

Earlier on Sunday, Number 10 said Sir Keir had agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron, who will meet the US president in Washington days before the Prime Minister, to show “united leadership” in support of Kyiv.

Discussions

Elsewhere, he held a call with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, who is set to chair the joint call on Monday morning, with whom he agreed “working together alongside other international leaders was essential to achieve lasting peace and security in Ukraine,” Number 10 said.

The Prime Minister held his second call in three days with the Ukrainian president on Sunday, promising he would be “progressing important discussions” about Kyiv’s security on his visit to Washington.

He reiterated that Ukraine must be at the heart of any negotiations to end the war and that safeguarding its sovereignty was essential to deter future aggression from Russia.

Sir Keir’s visit will mark a critical moment in his leadership as he seeks to balance support for Kyiv with keeping the US onside after Mr Trump called Mr Zelensky a “dictator” and suggested Ukraine had “started” the war.

The Ukrainian leader later accused Mr Trump of living in a “disinformation space” after US-Kremlin talks about bringing the conflict to an end, at which neither Kyiv nor other European countries were present.

On Sunday, Mr Zelensky said he would be ready to give up his presidency if doing so would achieve lasting peace for his country under the security umbrella of Nato, which the US has suggested is an unrealistic prospect.

Some European leaders and opposition figures have openly condemned Mr Trump’s remarks about Ukraine and Sir Keir has faced pressure to challenge the president when he visits Washington.

Weak

The Prime Minister has backed Mr Zelensky as a “democratically elected leader”, but avoided directly criticising the US president.

At the weekend, Sir Keir and his Cabinet warned that a weak peace deal would cause damage far beyond Ukraine, saying that including a US security guarantee to deter Russia from attacking again is in Washington’s own interest.

Speaking at the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Sunday, the Prime Minister said: “Nobody wants the bloodshed to continue, least of all the Ukrainians.

“But after everything that they have suffered, after everything they have fought for, there can be no discussion about Ukraine without Ukraine, and the people of Ukraine must have a long-term, secure future.”

Sir Keir is also facing pressure to use the trip to confirm a timeline to raise UK defence spending to 2.5% of national income amid US demands that Europe shoulder the overwhelming burden of security on the continent.

Ministers had previously suggested a path towards reaching the target would be set out in the spring following the strategic defence review.

Mr Trump used a wide-ranging speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) in Washington on Saturday to say “we’re pretty close to a deal”.

“We better be close to a deal because that has been a horrible situation,” he added.

Mr Zelensky has said his country will not accept any outcome from talks between Moscow and Washington because Kyiv was excluded from the discussions.

