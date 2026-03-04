Starmer to face Commons grilling amid Trump fallout over Iran

Sir Keir Starmer will face a Commons grilling over his decisions on the Middle East war after Donald Trump launched a personal attack against him over the refusal to allow initial US strikes on Iran from British bases.

In his latest broadside against the Prime Minister, the US president said on Tuesday he was “not happy with the UK” over the extent of its support and that “this is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with”.

Sir Keir had later on Sunday agreed to allow America to use British military bases, but only for “defensive” strikes on Iranian missile sites to protect countries being targeted by Tehran.

He is yet to respond personally to the president’s latest rebuke but will face MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, when the conflict is likely to dominate the agenda.

Downing Street has insisted the US remains a “staunch” ally despite the remarks from Mr Trump, who criticised the Prime Minister in interviews with the Telegraph and Sun newspapers.

Sir Keir has sought to limit UK involvement in the war, but decided on Sunday that the joint British-US Diego Garcia site in the Chagos Islands and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire could be used defensively by the US.

Meanwhile, HMS Dragon, one of the Royal Navy’s six Type 45 air defence destroyers, is being readied to depart for the Mediterranean to defend Cyprus after RAF Akrotiri was hit by a drone.

The warship will be accompanied by two Wildcat helicopters equipped with so-called “drone busting” Martlet missiles.

Facing questions from broadcasters on Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray insisted the UK had been building up defensive capability in recent weeks amid criticism of a lack of air defence in the region.

“What’s important is that we have been prepared in the build-up toward this and that we now step up and make sure we have the defensive capability there,” he told Times Radio.

He declined to say when Britain’s delayed defence investment plan will be published.

Mr Murray defended the Prime Minister against Mr Trump’s criticism, arguing that he had approached the situation with “a cool head, with a real clarity of purpose, with a real focus and a determination to do the right thing for the British people”.

Appearing to refer to Diego Garcia, Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday: “That island… It’s taken three, four days for us to work out where we can land there, it would have been much more convenient landing there as opposed to flying many extra hours, so we are very surprised.

“This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with.”

Elsewhere, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has confirmed that a Government charter flight will take off from Muscat, Oman, “in the coming days” to bring vulnerable British nationals back.

Some 130,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East with the Foreign Office amid evacuation planning.

A handful of commercial flights are already bringing thousands of stranded Britons back to the UK, but the vast majority of departures from the region have been cancelled because of widespread airspace closures.

America and Israel have continuing to pound Iran since killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

Tehran and its allies have retaliated against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states and oil and gas production facilities.

Mr Trump has indicated the US military could start escorting oil tankers as they travel through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, in order to defend them from Iranian attacks and contain the soaring energy prices triggered by the war.