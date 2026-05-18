Starmer to fight on with no timetable for departure, Lammy says

In a stark warning to colleagues, the Prime Minister’s deputy, David Lammy, said the ruling party would lose the next general election if the “internecine warfare” of the last 10 days continued.

Sir Keir Starmer will fight on without setting a timetable for his departure, one of his most loyal Cabinet allies insisted as he urged Labour to “stop the own goals” after a week of internal strife.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, Mr Lammy insisted he would “100%” be campaigning for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham in the Makerfield by-election, which he will need to contest and win to mount a challenge for No 10.

But he added: “Let me be really clear, Keir Starmer remains the most resilient person I know in my life.

“I spoke to him twice yesterday. He has a strength of character, a fighting experience. There will be no timetables. What there is is getting on with the business of Government.”

Mr Lammy said Labour had scored a “spectacular own goal” in the 10 days after a local election mauling that prompted mounting calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation.

“Now is the time to stop the own goals, to get on the pitch, to pass the ball amongst ourselves, to play in the right direction, to score some goals on behalf of the British public,” he told Sky News.

“Introspection and internecine warfare – effectively, some of our colleagues lighting the match and standing in the petrol – that is not what’s going to deliver for the British people,” Mr Lammy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“That’s not what’s going to deliver for the British people. What that will usher in is Farage.”

He added: “This is not a sixth form debate. It is delivery on behalf of the British people.”

Sir Keir is said to be privately considering whether he will defend his leadership if a challenge were mounted, despite having publicly insisted he would fight any contest.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy appeared to veer away from the Government line that he would stand against his rivals as she spoke to broadcasters on Sunday, describing the move as “a very personal decision for him”.

Asked about her comments on Monday, Mr Lammy also declined to confirm the Prime Minister would run in any contest but insisted he had been “crystal clear he fights on”.

“He has my full support,” Mr Lammy said.

The senior minister, who is also Justice Secretary, repeatedly refused to be drawn on whether he favoured rejoining the EU after a battle over reversing Brexit was ignited among the rivals vying to oust Sir Keir as Prime Minister.

Mr Lammy, who has previously suggested there would be economic benefits of returning to the customs union, insisted he was bound by Cabinet collective responsibility and the Government remained “absolutely committed” to its Brexit red lines.

Wes Streeting, who resigned as health secretary last week, signalled he wanted to see Britain return to the EU as he announced on Saturday he would stand in any Labour leadership contest.

Supporters of Mr Burnham are reportedly furious with the ex-minister as they believe it is a deliberate attempt to undermine the mayor’s campaign in the Leave-voting constituency of Makerfield which would play into the hands of Reform UK, which will closely contend the seat.

Labour MP Jonathan Hinder said on Monday it was a “staggering level of out of touch” to think the party should reopen the debate on Brexit.

He said the party was in “an existential crisis” and had taken a beating in its working-class heartlands from Reform UK, which “until recently was called the Brexit Party”.

Mr Burnham sought to play down his own support for rejoining the trade bloc as he took part in a media blitz over the weekend, arguing there was a “long-term case” for advocating to return but insisting he was not campaigning on that issue.

The Culture Secretary rebuked her former Cabinet colleague Mr Streeting for making Europe a centre-point of his campaign to succeed Sir Keir, describing it as “odd”.

“If rejoining the EU is the answer, then essentially what we’re saying to people is, ‘life was fine in 2015, we just need to go back there’,” added Ms Nandy, who is seen as an ally to the Greater Manchester mayor.

Reform UK, which is the second placed party in Makerfield, plans to make hay out of Mr Burnham’s previous support for rejoining the EU as it knocks doors in the constituency.

Sir Keir’s Labour Government has promised not to rejoin the customs union, single market or return to freedom of movement.

On Monday, Josh Simons, who announced last week he wanted the mayor to stand in his Makerfield seat, officially vacated the Commons by being made Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern under the archaic procedure required to quit as an MP.

Applications for Labour’s Makerfield candidacy close on Monday and the party’s ruling National Executive Committee will endorse a candidate on Thursday.