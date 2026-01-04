Starmer to make cost-of-living pitch to voters after vow to remain Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer will seek to convince voters they will be better off under Labour with a promise to ease the cost of living after dismissing speculation about the future of his leadership.

The Prime Minister will use a visit to Berkshire on Monday to address residents personally, saying his own family struggled to “make ends meet” when he was growing up and he understands that “every pound matters”.

It comes after a turbulent year for his Labour administration, with sluggish economic growth, leadership rumblings and dismal poll ratings before local elections in May.

In a new year pitch to voters, the Prime Minister acknowledged “frustration” about the pace of progress but insisted people would begin to feel “positive change” as a result of his policies in 2026.

Sir Keir also insisted he will still be in No 10 by 2027 despite discontent among some backbenchers and suggestions that heavy losses in May’s elections would spark a contest to replace him.

But he told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that the votes across Scotland, England and Wales would not be a “referendum” on his Westminster administration.

“We will fight for every vote, and we take absolutely nothing for granted,” he said.

He insisted frequent leadership changes are not “in the national interest” and that “constant chopping and changing” under the previous Tory government had been “utter chaos”.

The Prime Minister appeared to acknowledge criticism of his premiership but said he would “rise above” the commentary and focus on making a “material difference” to people’s lives.

Asked whether he appreciated the political trouble he had been in after a series of policy U-turns and shifts in strategy, he said: “Almost every week somebody writes that this is the worst week in politics.

“You can’t have 52 worst weeks in politics.”

On a number of visits this week, Sir Keir will highlight policies like a freeze on rail fares and plans to cut energy bills, which he says will help lower the financial burden on households.

Around three million train tickets will be discounted for a week from Tuesday under an annual Government scheme.

Before meeting residents on Monday, Sir Keir said: “It’s good news for Berkshire’s high streets and local businesses too – affordable public transport brings in customers and helps families enjoy time together.

“Growing up, our family couldn’t always make ends meet. I know every pound matters, and this year I am going further to tackle the cost of living and bring down costs for families.”

Cabinet meeting

As MPs return to Westminster this week after the Christmas recess, Sir Keir will tell the first Cabinet meeting of the year on Tuesday: “I know families across the country are still worried about the cost of living.

“There will be no let-up in our fight to make life better for them.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has said Sir Keir “expects gratitude” when “it’s his decisions that have made the cost of living worse”.

She said working people are paying “higher taxes” after the Government extended a freeze on income tax thresholds, which together with previous extensions means millions face being dragged into paying higher rates.

Ministers say the changes in the autumn statement, which included overall taxes being hiked by £26 billion, were “fair and necessary” to help cut the cost of living and improve public services.

“Labour have no plan to fix Britain and working families are paying the price,” Mrs Badenoch said.