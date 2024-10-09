Starmer to meet allies in Berlin to discuss Ukraine and Middle East conflicts
Sir Keir Starmer will meet with the UK’s allies in Berlin, where they will discuss support for Ukraine’s war efforts against Russia, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister will fly to the German capital at the weekend, No 10 said, to attend a meeting of the so-called “Quad” of nations: the UK, US, France and Germany.
The leaders are also expected to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war has entered a “very important phase” after his country’s military struck an important Russian oil terminal, though Vladimir Putin’s forces continue to occupy vast swathes of Ukrainian territory.
In his most recent visit across the Atlantic at the end of September, he also met with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of November’s US election.
