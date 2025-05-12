Starmer to pledge ‘every area’ of immigration system ‘tightened up’

Sir Keir Starmer will pledge that “every area” of the immigration system will be “tightened up” as he unveils a raft of new reforms.

Migrants will be told they need to spend a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship and English language requirements will be increased for all routes into the UK, as ministers look to bring down net migration which reached 728,000 last year.

The Prime Minister will say that “enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall” as a result of the policies in the Immigration White Paper, set to be unveiled on Monday.

Restrictions

Under the plans, skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said on Sunday that the care worker visa would be closed for overseas recruitment.

“Every area of the immigration system, including work, family and study, will be tightened up so we have more control,” the Prime Minister is expected to say on Monday.

He is expected to say that the system under the reforms will be “controlled, selective and fair”, and will recognise “those who genuinely contribute to Britain’s growth and society, while restoring common sense and control to our borders”.

“This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right,” he will say.

“And when people come to our country, they should also commit to integration and to learning our language.”

Proposals

The proposals in the white paper will mean that migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship, but so-called “high-contributing” individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system.

English language requirements will be increased, and also extended to adult dependants, meaning that they will have to demonstrate a basic grasp of English.

Officials hope this will help people integrate and be able to find employment.

However despite the changes, ministers will not be putting a target figure on net migration numbers.

Ms Cooper told Sky News that doing so left previous governments with “broken promises”.

“We’re not going to take that really failed approach, because I think what we need to do is rebuild credibility and trust in the whole system,” she added.

