Starmer to pledge to scrap regulation to woo investors at business summit

Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to get rid of regulation that “needlessly holds back investment” at a major business conference on Monday.

The Government is expected to unveil investment deals worth billions in AI, life sciences and infrastructure at its first International Investment Summit.

A row over criticism of P&O Ferries that reportedly jeopardised a £1 billion investment by its Dubai-based owner DP World has been smoothed over, with the company saying it will attend the conference.

Economic growth

The Government is eager to show it is making progress on its mission to deliver economic growth after marking 100 days in office and ahead of the Chancellor’s first Budget on October 30.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned of “tough decisions” at the spending review as Labour says it needs to plug a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances left by the Conservatives.

The Government says that international investment will help with its goals to create jobs, improve living standards, and make communities and families across the country better off.

It will ask the Competition and Markets Authority to prioritise growth, investment and innovation and will review the focus of other major regulators to “curb red tape” and put the UK “at the front of the queue” for opportunities.

Stable bet

In a keynote speech at the summit, Sir Keir is expected to pitch Britain as a stable bet for investors, saying he will “do everything in my power to galvanise growth including getting rid of regulation that needlessly holds back investment”.

He will say: “We have a golden opportunity to use our mandate, to end chop and change, policy churn and sticking plasters that make it so hard for investors to assess the value of any proposition.

“We have the determination, the focus on clear long-term ends, a mission-led mindset that thinks in years, not the days or hours of the news grid, needed to unlock that potential. Do not doubt that.

“We are focusing on investment because the mission of growth, in this country especially, demands it. Private sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world.”

Labour has warned of “tough choices” to come in the budget and sparked fears of further cuts after it cut back winter fuel payments to pensioners.

There has been speculation as to which taxes could be raised in the Budget after Labour committed not to increase national insurance, income tax or VAT.

Ms Reeves must also choose whether to amend fiscal rules to allow more borrowing to fund public spending.

Consumer health firm Haleon has announced a £130 million investment in a new Global Oral Health Innovation centre in Weybridge, Surrey to coincide with the summit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

