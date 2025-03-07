Starmer to speak to European allies amid diplomatic push on Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer will speak to European leaders on Friday as he presses on with a diplomatic push over Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron are seeking countries willing to supply troops for a peacekeeping force to defend a potential deal – an idea that Russia has rejected.

Defence Secretary John Healey said Donald Trump has “asked Europe to step up, and we are” as he started talks in Washington with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth on Thursday.

Mr Hegseth said it was “very encouraging” to see France and the UK say they are prepared to take a leading role.

Peace

He also said suggestions that the US had moved to a “pro-Russia” stance were “all garbage” and that Mr Trump is “working with both sides in a way that only President Trump can”.

Speaking to US news channel Newsmax after the meeting, Mr Healey said Britain and Europe were on a “push for peace” in Ukraine.

He said: “It’s a lasting, secure peace that we all want to see. We’ve got a big role to play in Europe and we are determined to do that.”

Negotiations between the US and Ukraine could be getting back on track as Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed talks will take place in Saudi Arabia next week, after a Trump administration envoy earlier said they were in the works.

But the fate of the minerals deal that Mr Trump and the Ukrainian president were due to sign before a dramatic Oval Office row last week remains unclear.

Since then, the US has paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The US president is “very encouraged by the signs we’re seeing” from Ukraine, Mr Hegseth said.

Defence

Sir Keir has been seeking to support Ukraine to keep countering Russian aggression while showing the US that the UK is committed to stepping up its defence efforts.

Officials from around 20 largely European and Commonwealth countries took part in talks on Wednesday about his “coalition of the willing”, it is understood.

Not all the countries interested in the plan would necessarily provide troops to a peacekeeping force but they could potentially contribute in other ways.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the move would amount to the “direct, official and unveiled involvement of Nato members in the war against Russia” and “it can’t be allowed”.

The UK has signed a deal worth nearly £30 million with an Anglo-American security firm to provide Ukraine with more advanced attack drones and the Chancellor has signed off a £2.26 billion loan to Ukraine financed with the profits of seized Russian assets.

Rachel Reeves said the Government will work with Ukraine for “as long as it takes”.

She said: “The world is changing and that’s why this Government is stepping up to take defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, funded by a reduction in the aid budget.

“And we’ve just signed off the extraordinary revenue acceleration loan agreement, to be repaid by the profits on sovereign Russian assets, to unlock £2.26 billion additional for Ukraine to help them fight this war after Russia’s illegal invasion.”

The first third of the loan – a £752 million tranche – was sent to Ukraine on Thursday.

Ms Reeves visited RAF Northolt and met Armed Forces personnel and suppliers sending equipment to Ukraine’s military to mark the occasion.

“Now more than ever in this changed world, Ukraine needs our support as a reliable partner to secure peace following Russia’s unprovoked invasion,” she said.

European leaders meanwhile backed new defence spending plans aimed at freeing up billions of euros as the bloc grapples with the prospect of Mr Trump reducing security assistance for Europe.

The 27 EU leaders signed off a move to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries can increase their military spending, which could free up around 650 billion euros (£545 billion).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

