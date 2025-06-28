Starmer to warn of ‘backroom stitch-up’ in Welsh elections
Sir Keir Starmer will warn of a “backroom stitch-up” between the Tories, Reform UK and Plaid Cymru ahead of key elections in Wales next year.
In a speech to the Welsh Labour conference, the Prime Minister is set to say that a coalition of those parties would be a “return to the chaos and division of the last decade” and risk rolling back the progress his party is starting to make.
Welsh First Minister Baroness Eluned Morgan meanwhile will call next year’s polls a “moment of reckoning” and “serious threat” as Reform UK is “rising” and Plaid Cymru “mobilising”.
Funding
And Labour will announce funding to help those made redundant by the Tata Steel closure in Port Talbot.
Reform UK is eyeing an opportunity to end Labour’s 26 years of domination in the Welsh Parliament at the Senedd elections in May next year.
Labour performed poorly in this year’s local elections in England, which saw Nigel Farage’s party win a swathe of council seats.
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has not ruled out making deals with Plaid Cymru or Reform at the next Senedd election.
Welsh Labour leader Baroness Morgan will say the election is not going to be a “routine affair”.
‘Moment of reckoning’
She will add: “It will be a moment of reckoning. Reform are rising. Plaid are mobilising. And across the country, people are asking big, serious questions about the kind of future they want for Wales.
“This is not a moment to look away. This is the moment to look forward – a moment of maximum opportunity and, yes, also of serious threat. It’s time to stand up. It’s time to get involved.”
The conference in Llandudno comes on the heels of Sir Keir’s U-turn on welfare policy to avert a major backbench rebellion that will leave Chancellor Rachel Reeves facing a scramble to fill a potential hole in her budget this autumn.
Ahead of marking a year in office next week, Sir Keir will point to moves his Government has made since the election that he says bring direct benefits to Wales, including international trade deals that give a boost to brands such as Penderyn whisky and legislation to bolster workers’ rights.
Wales Secretary Jo Stevens is set to announce a new £11 million fund for businesses offering skilled employment in Port Talbot as it seeks to help those left unemployed by Tata Steel’s closure of the steelworks.
The fund is made up of £6.78 million from the Government and £5 million from Tata Steel.
“The Tories abandoned our steelworkers. Reform want to cancel the Electric Arc Furnace, throw away 5,000 jobs, and send people back down the mines.
“We have the backs of our steelworkers, their families and local businesses,” Ms Stevens will say.
Sir Keir will tout the advantages of having parallel Labour governments in Westminster and Wales, with Baroness Morgan leading the latter as a “fierce champion”.
“This is the party that has got wages rising faster in the first 10 months than the Tories managed in 10 years. This is the government that is cutting bills and creating jobs. This is the movement that will rebuild Britain and renew Wales,” Sir Keir is expected to say.
Labour is the party with the “interests of working people at their heart” and “it always will be”, he will say.
“Or, there’s the other option. The risk of rolling back all the progress we’re beginning to make. A return to the chaos and division of the last decade.
“A backroom stitch-up between the Tories, Reform and Plaid. And once again, it will be working families left to pick up the bill.
“Whether that’s with Reform, or with Plaid’s determination to cut Wales off from the rest of the country – with no plan to put Wales back together.”
‘Scraping the barrel’
In response to the Prime Minister’s comments, A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “If this is Labour’s big pitch to the people of Wales, then frankly, they’re scraping the barrel. Instead of offering hope, they’re peddling fiction about imaginary coalitions involving parties that agree on virtually nothing. It’s laughable – a desperate attempt to distract from their own lack of ambition and vision.
“Labour has had decades to deliver for Wales. If this is the best they’ve got, no wonder people are turning to Plaid for new leadership.”
Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar said:”After 26 years of Labour ruling the roost, Wales is broken and our NHS, schools and economy are failing to deliver the outcomes people need.
“It is in the national interest to kick Labour out of office so we can get to grips with these challenges and fix Wales.
“The Welsh Conservatives will do everything we can to secure that outcome.”
£11m to transform Port Talbot economy? That doesn’t even buy a house in Mayfair. It’s not even crumbs, it’s microcrumbs. Where is the Bilbao style regeneration project?
The £11 million refers to one specific regeneration program, ie reskilling of unemployed workers from Tata. If you add up the ABP and electric arc developments, it’s over £2 billion, with a mixture of private and public sector funding. It’s not great and it’s not going to offset the changes over the past 20 years in the wider Port Talbot region, but it’s far better than what happened in other places like Corby or shotton in the past. But it’s definitely not only the 11m
Its a shame that Jo Stevens didn’t fight with Sir Kier for Wales funding, crown estates or HS2 when needed. Or maybe she did and lost. Either way, I think it is too late and change is coming.
Another example of Starmer just not being very good at politics. He wins an election against an incompetent Tory government with a 2% increase in the Labour vote and the most uneven result ever recorded in the first past the post system. His 2024 result of 34% of the popular vote is 6% below the Labour vote in 2017 under Corbyn. He is then lauded as delivering seats to 100s of new Labour MPs. It was not Starmer that won it, it was a succession of crass Tories like the Lettuce and Johnson that lost it with a large chunk… Read more »
After the confounding first year policy decisions made by this very disappointing Labour Government it seems to me that it’s only now they’re realising the Welsh elections will be an early electoral acid test for them. I don’t think our elections were even on their radar. That’s how much they’ve taken Wales for granted. Now Wales will be stuck with the results of the shambolic reactionary voting fallout.