Starmer: UK and France to lead mission in Strait of Hormuz when war ends

The Prime Minister said the mission would be put in place as soon as conditions allow, once hostilities in the Iran war are over.

The UK and France will lead a peaceful mission to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Sir Keir Starmer said.

Sir Keir and French president Emmanuel Macron hosted a meeting of world leaders in Paris on efforts to safeguard the flow of shipping through the vital oil and gas route when the fighting ends.

While the talks took place in the French capital, Iran has said it has reopened the strait to shipping, in a move welcomed by US President Donald Trump.

Sir Keir said: “I can confirm that along with France, the UK will lead a multinational mission to protect freedom of navigation as soon as conditions allow.

“This will be strictly peaceful and defensive, as a mission to reassure commercial shipping and support mine clearance.

“We invite all nations with an interest in the free flow of global trade to join us. Some have already indicated their readiness to contribute.

“We will take this forward with a military planning conference in London next week where we will announce more detail on the composition of the mission, and over a dozen countries have already offered to contribute assets.”