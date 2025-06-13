Starmer urges Iran and Israel to ‘step back’ after strikes targeting Tehran
The Prime Minister has “urged all parties to step back” after Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme.
Israel launched strikes on Tehran early on Friday, rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.
Sir Keir Starmer said the Government urged “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after the strikes, adding that “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.
He said: “The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no-one in the region.
“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”
‘Vital’
The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.
Sir Keir’s sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said stability in the Middle East was “vital” for global security.
“Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no-one’s interest,” he said in a post on X.
“This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
So says the UK’s Candle in the Wind…
Trump effect in action again.
Yeah, yeah – Starmer’s quietly delighted: he doesn’t want a lunatic theocracy to have nuclear weapons any more than any other sane person would. He, of course, is spineless so someone else sorting it out for him is right up his street.