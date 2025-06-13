Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Starmer urges Iran and Israel to ‘step back’ after strikes targeting Tehran

13 Jun 2025 2 minute read
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Photo Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

The Prime Minister has “urged all parties to step back” after Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme.

Israel launched strikes on Tehran early on Friday, rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government urged “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after the strikes, adding that “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.

He said: “The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no-one in the region.

“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

‘Vital’

The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Sir Keir’s sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said stability in the Middle East was “vital” for global security.

“Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no-one’s interest,” he said in a post on X.

“This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
2 hours ago

So says the UK’s Candle in the Wind…

0
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
1 hour ago

Trump effect in action again.

0
Reply
Adrian
Adrian
11 minutes ago

Yeah, yeah – Starmer’s quietly delighted: he doesn’t want a lunatic theocracy to have nuclear weapons any more than any other sane person would. He, of course, is spineless so someone else sorting it out for him is right up his street.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.