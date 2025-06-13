Starmer urges Iran and Israel to ‘step back’ after strikes targeting Tehran

The Prime Minister has “urged all parties to step back” after Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme.

Israel launched strikes on Tehran early on Friday, rekindling fears of a full-scale conflict.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government urged “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after the strikes, adding that “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.

He said: “The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no-one in the region.

“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

‘Vital’

The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Sir Keir’s sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said stability in the Middle East was “vital” for global security.

“Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no-one’s interest,” he said in a post on X.

“This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”

