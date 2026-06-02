Starmer uses disappearing messages in WhatsApp, No 10 reveals

David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor

Sir Keir Starmer’s messages on WhatsApp automatically delete, meaning conversations with Lord Peter Mandelson on the system may have been lost.

Only a limited number of text messages between the former ambassador to the US and the Prime Minister were disclosed in the Mandelson files released to Parliament.

Downing Street confirmed that Sir Keir uses the disappearing messages function on WhatsApp, so communications with Lord Mandelson on that platform would not be preserved.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said use of the function was permitted “as long as use of them does not impact record-keeping or transparency”.

The spokesman said: “The Prime Minister does use disappearing messages.

“As you’ll be aware, some ministers do use that function in line with the Government’s advice on non-corporate communications channels.”

Downing Street insisted Sir Keir had fully complied with the humble address process – the mechanism by which MPs ordered the release of the Mandelson files – even though he used the disappearing messages function, which automatically deletes WhatsApp messages after as little as 24 hours.

The spokesman said Sir Keir “has fully complied with the humble address by providing the information he holds, as required”.

“You have seen messages from Peter Mandelson to the PM in this tranche, that’s alongside multiple references via the Prime Minister’s private office, which is the standard and established route for communicating prime ministerial decisions and handling correspondence.”

Text messages between Lord Mandelson and Sir Keir released in the files published on Monday showed the peer suggested the Prime Minister should meet former Tory premier Sir John Major.

In a message sent on July 17, 2024, Lord Mandelson wrote: “I was at a dinner with John Major this evening and if you don’t know him I think good idea to invite him for a chat.

“As well as being a very nice person, he is interesting and thoughtful. Just a thought. No need to reply.”

Responding on July 25, 2024, Sir Keir said: “Thanks Peter. It’s so good to be getting on with the job of governing.

“A million times better than opposition – you know that!

“I’ll reach out to John M, he’s a very thoughtful man. See you soon I hope. All best Keir.”