Starmer visits Norway with UK to launch green energy partnership
Sir Keir Starmer is visiting Norway to announce plans for a green energy deal with the country before attending a key defence summit in Estonia.
The Prime Minister will travel to a cross-border carbon capture site and meet his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store to discuss the agreement, which Number 10 said both leaders aim to sign in spring 2025.
They are expected to hold “sky-lateral” talks while they fly to Tallinn later on Monday for a gathering of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a military coalition of several European countries.
Partnership
Sir Keir said the partnership with Norway, which has a border with Russia, would help to boost growth and protect against spikes in international energy prices such as those which followed President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“It will harness the UK’s unique potential to become a world leader in carbon capture – from the North Sea to the coastal south – reigniting industrial heartlands and delivering on our plan for change,” he said.
“Our partnership with Norway will make the UK more energy secure, ensuring we are never again exposed to international energy price spikes and the whims of dictators like Putin.”
The visit comes after the first projects in Britain to take carbon out of the atmosphere were given the go-ahead in the north-east of England, with BP and Norwegian energy firm Equinor confirming investments on Tuesday.
Floating offshore wind farm Green Volt, which is run by Norwegian-based firm Vargronn and Scottish-based company Flotation Energy, has also announced front-end engineering and design contracts to help the project.
It is estimated the plant will deliver power to about one million homes when it starts operating in 2028.
Innovation
Mr Gahr Store said: “We need co-operation, knowledge and innovation to better equip us to face the future.
“The partnership with the UK will be important to facilitate more green jobs both in Norway and the UK, and for advancing the green transition.
“We work closely with the UK in a wide range of areas. We have co-operated in the field of carbon capture and storage for more than 20 years, and further strengthening our co-operation with the UK will help us to cut emissions and create green jobs,” the Norwegian premier added.
“It is important to show our partners what Norway can bring to the table in our joint efforts to achieve our common goals.”
Downing Street said the two countries have also committed to work together to identify challenges to carbon storage projects in the North Sea and to “develop a bilateral agreement or arrangement on cross-border transport of CO2 under the London Protocol”.
Tour
The whistlestop tour will see the Prime Minister join leaders from the Netherlands, Latvia, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Lithuania to discuss JEF’s activities in a changing security landscape.
Announcing its formation in 2014, the UK Government described the alliance as “a pool of high-readiness, adaptable forces that is designed to enhance the UK’s ability to respond rapidly, anywhere in the world, with like-minded allies.”
The group has said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased its importance in “enabl(ing) regional security” for its members.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Carbon capture isn’t green energy, its a window dressing exercise to keep the fossil fuel business on the road.
Does his plane he’s flying in have carbon capture?
Are the military forces in the Joint Expeditionary Force all using zero-emissions equipment?
There’s a difference between spin and reality with Starmer.
The eco-fairy tale is still in full swing I see. The UK has reduced its CO2 emissions by almost half – except we haven’t: we’ve exported most of it. Norway – the poster child for ‘green’ energy makes the bulk of its money selling fossil fuels to other countries. Politicians must think we’re all thick.
What is the point of paying a Foreign Minister or a Defence Minister if the Prime Minister is doing all of the jobs himself?
Have you seen who the foreign minister is?
Fair point. Well made.
An energy supply can only be considered ‘secure’ if the price falls within the “Goldilocks Zone” (ie low enough for the economy and consumers to prosper and high enough for producers to continue investment). Fossil fuels are in a shaky position price wise and there is no evidence renewables will ever be able to offer a secure future that does not require subsidy from fossil fuels.