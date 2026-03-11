Starmer warned of ‘reputational risk’ over Mandelson’s links to Epstein
Sir Keir Starmer was warned there was a “general reputational risk” over Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein before giving him the role of ambassador to the US.
The Government has released an initial batch of papers relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment after MPs ordered the publication of the files.
A “due diligence” document drawn up in December 2024 before Lord Mandelson’s appointment to the Washington role noted a series of reports detailing his links with Epstein.
The document noted that after Epstein was first convicted of procuring an underage girl in 2008 “their relationship continued across 2009-2011, beginning when Lord Mandelson was business minister and continuing after the end of the Labour government”, noting that “Mandelson reportedly stayed in Epstein’s house while he was in jail in June 2009”.
Amid all the dust flying around about Mandelson and Epstein, the missing real story is surely about the ultimate jobs for the boys. I understand that ambassadors are invariably – and properly – civil servants in the Foreign Office, trained and experienced in international politics and diplomacy, who after long and distinguished service, may become ambassadors. There may be exceptions, but surely not for the ambassador to the US, the most important post of all. Mandelson is no diplomat, nor has he any experience in international politics or international diplomacy. The qualification for the job was simply being a a… Read more »