Starmer welcomes King of Jordan as Gaza conflict continues

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan to Downing Street on Thursday amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister hailed Abdullah’s “leadership, particularly in the region” and described his work on the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas as “really, really important”.

Ceasefire

He said: “We share the objective of getting back to a ceasefire just as quickly as we can, getting those hostages out and getting humanitarian aid in fast and at speed.

“And of course we both agree that the only long-term solution is that two-state solution.”

King Abdullah said: “I think this is a timely visit, there’s a lot happening, and I think the coordination and the exchanges we will have today will be very helpful, to not only Jordan but countries in my region and Europe too.”

The meeting in Downing Street comes after the UK backed a resolution at the UN Security Council calling for Israel to lift restrictions on aid entering Gaza, which was ultimately vetoed by the US.