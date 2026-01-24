Starmer will face pressure to go if Labour does badly in May polls – Welsh FM

Eluned Morgan also said there was a “danger” the UK could break up in future, if May’s elections lead to nationalist leaders holding power in all of the devolved authorities.

The First Minister has not ruled out the possibility that Sir Keir Starmer could be ejected from Downing Street before the end of the year.

Appearing on Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Baroness Morgan was asked about comments made by her Scottish counterpart, the SNP’s John Swinney.

The Scottish First Minister recently suggested the May 7 elections – which include polls in Wales and Scotland’s parliaments, as well as English councils – could spell the “end of the road” for Sir Keir, should the results be poor for Labour.

Asked if she agreed with Mr Swinney’s assessment, Wales’ First Minister said: “That will be a decision for the parliamentary group. But I do think there will be pressure on the Prime Minister inevitably if Labour performs badly.”

Labour has been in power in Wales in some form for more than 25 years, since the Senedd was established in 1999.

But May’s elections are also likely to bring an end to this period of Welsh electoral dominance, should opinion polling be believed.

YouGov polling of Senedd voting intentions earlier this month found that some 37% of the Welsh public plan to back Plaid Cymru at the election, while 23% want to vote for Reform.

Labour finds themselves in fourth place in Welsh voting intention at 10%, now behind the Greens at 13%, the polling also found.

With the possibility of Mr Swinney retaining power in Holyrood, and Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill now the First Minister in Northern Ireland’s power-sharing executive, Lady Morgan was asked by Sky News if she believed there was a possibility the United Kingdom could break up in future.

“I think there’s a real possibility of that. I think it’s time people woke up to that as a possibility,” she replied.

She added: “The elections in May could have profound implications, not just for the people of Wales and their public services, but also for the situation in the whole of the United Kingdom.

“The danger is real.”

Sky News’ full interview with Lady Morgan will be broadcast on Sunday morning.