Starmer’s call for migrants to speak English attacked by Welsh presenter

Presenter and campaigner, Jess Davies, has criticised Keir Starmer’s calls for migrants to the UK to speak English, and not any of the UK’s other languages, highlighting the double standard for those who live in Wales and don’t learn Welsh.

On 12 May 2025, a post on Keir Starmer’s official X account said: “If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That’s common sense.

“So we’re raising English language requirements across every main immigration route.”

If you live in Wales you should speak Welsh. Or are we not doing that? https://t.co/8FtDtGZF1o — Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) May 12, 2025

The post was quickly picked up by speakers and supporters of the UK’s indigenous Celtic languages, with Jess Davies sharing the original post, posing the question: “If you live in Wales you should speak Welsh. Or are we not doing that?”

While the original post alone has over 2,000 shares, it has also been screen grabbed and shared further across other social media platforms.

“Island of strangers”

Sir Keir Starmer has claimed that Britain could become an “island of strangers” which risks “legitimising the same far-right violence” seen in last summer’s riots, according to a Labour MP.

Charities and Labour backbenchers raised concerns over the language used by the Prime Minister as he outlined the need for better integration in the country, alongside measures aimed at reducing the number of people coming to the UK.

Sir Keir highlighted the importance of “fair rules” in shaping a country’s values and people’s rights, responsibilities and obligations, adding: “Without them, we risk becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together.”

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Cooper said: “As I set out in my statement, the people who have come here from abroad through very many generations, contributing to our economy and our country, been part of our community and making our country what it is, that is who we are as a country because of that history, and it will continue to be important for our future.

“We do want people to be able to integrate, to be able to share with neighbours, and that is why some of the provisions around ensuring that we support integration and support English language are so important as well.”

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who lost the Labour whip last year after rebelling on a welfare vote, accused Sir Keir of “reflecting the language” of Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood speech” in the 1960s.

Further stressing calls to speak English, Ms Cooper told him: “The point that the Prime Minister has repeatedly made is that we need people to be able to integrate, to be able to be part of our communities, to be able to share with our neighbours, and that does mean being able to speak English.

“That is very important and it’s why we are increasing the English language standards, not just for main visa applicants, but also for partners, for spouses, for dependants, adult dependants who come as well, because too often they have been isolated in communities if they are unable to speak English, that can also lead to greater exploitation as well.”

“The UK just means England”

Sharing Jess’s post to Facebook group ‘Gorau i Gymru – Best for Wales’, one commenter wrote: “Exactly – great (if tongue-in-cheek) point by Jess. Once again, it’s clear this isn’t a union of equals.

To the Westminster elite, ‘the UK’ just means England. Wales and Scotland only matter during elections, when they want our votes. It’s time we stopped backing parties that serve Westminster, not Wales.

Geraint Cartwright wrote: “Well, English immigrants to Wales had better learn Welsh fast if that’s the attitude they are taking with everyone else. The old adage of what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander applies.”

The tone on X, however, was unsurprisingly more toxic, with Jess explaining that “it’s sarcasm” before adding, “Yeah I muted this a long time ago you’re arguing with yourselves.”

Gail Hughes, however, added: “You tossed him a curve ball and now he’s convened a meeting to figure out how to respond in English never mind Welsh. I tip my Welsh hat to you.”

Wales’ migration policy is set by a stranger to our country. Migration is devolved in Canada and should be in the UK https://t.co/hTEUg18IX4 — Luke James (@LukeEJames2) May 12, 2025



While referring to centuries of persecution of speakers of the Welsh language, and the subjugation of Wales, Faberge asked: “I wonder if any of the people in the replies have any idea why Welsh isn’t spoken by a 100% of Welsh people”

While Hurley added simply, “You make a very valid point.”

I moved to Wales when I was 6. I went to a Welsh lang school & didnt understand anything. I was welcomed in & sent to intense Welsh lessons twice a week funded by the gov & was fluent in 6 months. Now I present in Welsh & embrace the culture.

That’s how you integrate people. — Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) May 13, 2025



Following the intense response on X, Jess clarified her experience on Tuesday 13 May, writing: “I moved to Wales when I was 6. I went to a Welsh lang school & didnt understand anything. I was welcomed in & sent to intense Welsh lessons twice a week funded by the gov & was fluent in 6 months. Now I present in Welsh & embrace the culture. That’s how you integrate people.”

“Obviously I’m very aware my experience is different to those who come from ethnic & racial backgrounds that face racism & xenophobia along with anti-migrant hate, but hopefully a relatable insight into my experience of learning a language & adopting another countries culture.”

“I really don’t know why my post angered so many people but alas, dy ni yma o hyd.”

