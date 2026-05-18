Starmer’s Government returns to Westminster amid leadership rivals’ Brexit row

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will return to Westminster after a battle over reversing Brexit was ignited among the rivals vying to oust him as Prime Minister.

Wes Streeting, who resigned as health secretary last week, signalled he wanted to see Britain return to the EU as he announced on Saturday he would stand in any Labour leadership contest.

Supporters of Andy Burnham are reportedly furious with Mr Streeting, according to the Times, as they believe it is a deliberate attempt to raise the salience of Brexit in the leave-voting constituency of Makerfield, where the Greater Manchester Mayor hopes to stand as a parliamentary candidate.

Mr Burnham sought to play down his own support for rejoining the trade bloc as he took part in a media blitz across the weekend.

He insisted there was a “long-term case” for advocating to join the EU, but insisted he was not campaigning on that issue in the by-election.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy rebuked her former colleague, Mr Streeting, for making Europe a centre-point of his campaign to succeed Sir Keir, describing it as “odd”.

“If rejoining the EU is the answer, then essentially what we’re saying to people is, ‘life was fine in 2015, we just need to go back there’,” added Ms Nandy, who is seen as an ally to the Greater Manchester Mayor.

Reform UK, which is the second placed party in Makerfield, plans to make hay out of Mr Burnham’s previous support for rejoining the EU as it knocks doors in the constituency.

Several media outlets reported that Nigel Farage branded the Greater Manchester Mayor “open borders Burnham”, indicating the Reform leader plans to campaign on the impact future EU membership could have on inward migration to the UK.

“Andy Burnham’s position raises serious questions. At a time when millions of voters are demanding control of our borders, he continues to advocate re-joining a European project built around the free movement of 500 million people,” Mr Farage told the Daily Express.

Sir Keir Starmer, who reportedly spent the weekend at his Chequers country estate, is said to be privately considering whether he will contest challenges to his leadership, despite having publicly insisted he will fight them.

Ms Nandy appeared to veer away from the Government line that Sir Keir would stand against his rivals as she spoke to broadcasters on Sunday morning, telling the BBC: “It’s a very personal decision for him.”

She later added: “So, I wouldn’t write off the Prime Minister, but I would just say that this is a very personal decision.

“He’s got to make that decision himself.”

Elsewhere ‘amid’ the turmoil at the heart of government:

– Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to shelve plans to hike fuel duty by 5p per litre, amid concerns about the impact of the Iran war on the cost of living, several media reports claimed. The Treasury would not comment on speculation.

– Angela Rayner turned down the position of health secretary after Mr Streeting left the post, The Times said.

– Outgoing Makerfield MP Josh Simons denied reports he decided to give his seat up for Mr Burnham a year ago. Mr Simons told the BBC he made the decision “two days ago”, after discussing it with his wife.