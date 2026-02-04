Starmer’s judgement questioned at PMQs over Mandelson–Epstein links

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader questioned Keir Starmer’s judgment during Prime Minister’s Questions, as the fallout from the latest revelations of Lord Mandelson’s close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein continued to swirl around Westminster.

Liz Saville Roberts asked how the public could trust Keir Starmer to remain as Prime Minister, given that he had personally appointed Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States despite being aware of his association with Epstein.

Ms Saville Roberts told MPs that the victims and survivors of Epstein and his “overprivileged elite” circle were “at the forefront of my mind”, and highlighted emails in which Mandelson referred to Epstein’s release from prison after his 2008 conviction for child sex offences as “Liberation Day”.

She said: “This man’s association with Epstein was known when the Prime Minister personally appointed him as the UK’s ambassador to the USA. How can we trust the Prime Minister’s judgement, and in questioning that, how can we trust him to remain as Prime Minister?”

Mandelson, a former Labour cabinet minister and peer, was appointed ambassador to Washington by Sir Keir but was removed from the role in September 2025 following the emergence of leaked emails which appeared to show him expressing support for Epstein and downplaying the seriousness of his conviction. Mandelson had maintained contact with Epstein after his release from prison, a fact that has since prompted significant political controversy.

Responding at PMQs, Sir Keir said the full extent of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein had not been disclosed during the appointment process, and accused him of lying repeatedly.

“Mandelson betrayed our country, our Parliament and my party,” the Prime Minister told MPs. “He lied repeatedly to my team when asked about his relationship with Epstein before and during his tenure as ambassador. I regret appointing him.”

Sir Keir added that, had he known at the time what he now knows, Mandelson “would never have been anywhere near government”.

The Prime Minister confirmed that he had spoken to the King to have Mandelson removed from the Privy Council, saying the former ambassador had “brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute”.

Mandelson has already quit the House of Lords, and Sir Keir said legislation was being prepared to prevent him continuing to use his title.

Humble address

The controversy deepened after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch used a parliamentary mechanism known as a humble address to demand the release of documents relating to Mandelson’s appointment.

These include security vetting material and communications between Mandelson and senior figures in Sir Keir’s inner circle, including the Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

Sir Keir confirmed that official security vetting had referenced Mandelson’s ongoing association with Epstein and that questions were raised as a result.

He said the Government would release relevant papers to Parliament, provided doing so did not prejudice national security, international relations or an ongoing Metropolitan Police investigation into allegations of misconduct in public office.

“The House will be able to see for itself the extent to which, time and time again, Mandelson completely misrepresented his relationship with Epstein,” Sir Keir said, adding that the Cabinet Secretary would oversee decisions on what could safely be disclosed.

Documents released in the United States as part of the Department of Justice’s so-called Epstein Files appear to show Mandelson sharing potentially market-sensitive information with Epstein in 2009, when he was business secretary in the Labour government led by Gordon Brown. Mandelson has not commented publicly but is understood to deny any criminal wrongdoing, saying his actions were taken in what he believed to be the national interest.

Following PMQs, a Conservative spokesman accused the Prime Minister of showing “shocking judgement” by proceeding with Mandelson’s appointment despite warnings