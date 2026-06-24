Starmer’s legacy includes end of Labour’s dominance in Wales, says Liz Saville Roberts

Mark Mansfield

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader has told Sir Keir Starmer that one of the defining features of his premiership will be the collapse of Labour’s century-long dominance in Wales.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Liz Saville Roberts said voters in Wales had turned away from Labour because they no longer felt the party was standing up for them.

Her intervention came during the first PMQs since Sir Keir announced on Monday that he would step down as Prime Minister following months of pressure and the Makerfield by-election victory of Andy Burnham, who has since launched a bid to succeed him as Labour leader.

Addressing the outgoing Prime Minister, Ms Saville Roberts linked Labour’s recent electoral setbacks in Wales directly to his record in office.

“The end of the Prime Minister’s premiership comes close on the heels of the end of Labour’s 100-year dominance in Wales,” she told the Commons.

“People simply didn’t feel that his party stood up for them – and it’s irrefutable that this too is part of the Prime Minister’s legacy.”

Referring to the tradition of departing prime ministers leaving notes for their successors, she asked whether Sir Keir would leave advice emphasising the importance of respecting devolved institutions.

“There is a tradition of leaving notes on desks for successors,” she said.

“So will he leave a useful note to the incoming Prime Minister that respect and understanding go a very long way – and that democratic choices, including those of devolution, can’t be dismissed?”

Sir Keir rejected the criticism and used his response to highlight what he described as Labour’s achievements in Wales during its two years in office.

He said he would leave a note saying Labour had delivered “the largest ever devolution settlement”, secured the UK’s first small modular nuclear reactor on Anglesey, invested £14 billion in Welsh railways, delivered pay rises for 170,000 workers and lifted 70,000 Welsh children out of poverty.

The exchange came during a combative PMQs dominated by discussion of Sir Keir’s departure and the emerging Labour leadership contest.

‘Traitors and deserters’

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch repeatedly attacked members of the Prime Minister’s cabinet, describing some ministers as “traitors and deserters” and suggesting others were “loyal and incompetent”.

The language prompted Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to intervene, urging MPs to show greater restraint.

“When we leave this chamber, don’t be surprised when constituents feel they can use the same language against each other,” he said.

“Let us show a little bit more decorum and respect to each other.”

Mrs Badenoch also questioned Sir Keir over the resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey and Labour’s handling of defence spending, while the Prime Minister used several answers to defend his government’s record and attack Conservative electoral performance.

The Prime Minister pointed to recent by-election results, noting that the Conservatives had secured less than 3% of the vote in contests in Gorton and Denton and Makerfield.

“At that rate it will take them 500 years to get back into power,” he said.

Shortcomings

Following the Commons exchange, Ms Saville Roberts said Sir Keir’s response demonstrated why Labour had lost the trust of many Welsh voters.

“Not only is Keir Starmer’s response refutable, but his attempt to portray his government as having delivered for Wales simply does not reflect the reality experienced in our communities,” she said.

“The people of Wales saw through these shortcomings and instead backed Plaid Cymru’s hopeful vision and commitment to delivering on their priorities.”