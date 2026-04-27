Stars praise ‘cheeky’ Terry Jones statue unveiled in north Wales

Sir Michael Palin, Eddie Izzard, and hundreds of Monty Python fans have shared their delight with a newly unveiled statue of Monty Python star Terry Jones in his north Wales birthplace.

The statue commemorating the writer and actor, who passed away in 2020, was unveiled on Saturday 25 April and overlooks Colwyn Bay Beach.

Family and friends of the writer and actor, who had a hand in creating The Life of Brian, The Meaning of Life, and The Holy Grail, attended the unveiling.

Monty Python fans also joined in for the day of “anarchic” celebrations, which included Viking and knight reenactments from Magic Light Productions, “Terry-inspired” storytelling and puppet making, and a bilingual reading of Jones’ favourite passage from Under Milk Wood.

The statue depicts Jones as the Nude Organist from Monty Python’s Flying Circus, cast in bronze by Llandudno-based sculptor Nick Elphick and funded by the ‘A Python On The Prom’ fundraising campaign.

The campaign was set up by Conwy Arts Trust and Terry’s children, Sally and Bill, in 2024 and reached its goal within six months.

Elphick, who worked 15-hour days to complete the statue, told the BBC that he hoped members of the public would engage with it, saying: “I think it’s going to make some iconic photographs, especially with that big soft bum he’s got.”

Although his co-stars said Jones was “the last person in the world to want a statue of him”, they felt he would make an exception for the idea, which was first conceptualised by Theatr Colwyn and built upon by his family and friends, for its humour.

Terry Gillam, Jones’ co-star, added: “We can all fondle his bum, even in death.”

In a video posted to social media, comedienne Eddie Izzard, who also goes by Suzy, showed off the statue, saying: “I’m now here with the statue of Terry Jones of Monty Python. Mr Terry Jones was a director, performer, writer, writer of books.

“This is his statue and you need to rub the backside because he’s a naked Terry Jones! He’s playing the piano which is also his writing desk, it’s got wonderful things in the sculpture here in north west Wales.”

“The weather is always like this, and the moon is watching as well,” she jokes, before calling over Jones’ Monty Python co-star, who he met at Oxford University, to ask whether he likes it.

“I like it very much, I think it’s wonderful! I think it’s… I’d say it’s how I remember Terry, do you know what I mean?” Palin explains. “It’s got a bit of him in there.”

“Yeah, it’s got his essence,” Izzard agrees. “I always thought that sculptures had to go wrong, but this one I think has gone right.”

Though Jones moved away from north Wales as a child he maintained links with the area, supporting local arts including becoming Theatr Colwyn’s first Patron.

Dilwyn Price, Chair of Conwy Arts Trust (CAT) said: “Conwy Arts Trust have been privileged to be partners in this exciting project to pay tribute to the acclaimed actor, author and historian who never forgot his Welsh heritage and especially his Colwyn Bay and Old Colwyn roots.

“The inspirational statue will be a lasting testimony to Terry Jones and a reminder to everyone who sees the statue that we have not forgotten him. I must say that Conwy County Borough Council have been incredibly supportive throughout the campaign, and on behalf of CAT we are delighted to be able to donate the statue to them and the people of Colwyn Bay.”

Hoping to inspire artists from the area, Terry’s daughter Sally Jones told North Wales Pioneer: “We want this celebration to reflect Dad’s eclectic interests, from his wonderful children’s books to his passion for Medieval history, which influenced so much of Python. “We also want to champion local artists and creatives, who will run workshops and create artworks inspired by Dad and his work. To this end, we are enormously grateful for funding from Arts Council of Wales and Bay of Colwyn Town Council, helping us to really celebrate creativity in all its forms, just as Dad did!”