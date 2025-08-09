Stars share memories of Alex Jones as she marks 15 years on The One Show

The Welsh TV star, 48, had mainly worked on children’s TV before she joined the BBC weekday chat show in August 2010, which has seen her cover major events including Sport Relief and Eurovision.

Famous faces have shared their memories of TV presenter Alex Jones as she celebrates 15 years on The One Show.

She has also interviewed a number of Hollywood stars including Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, Jackie Chan and Sydney Sweeney.

Interviewed

There was a surprise for Jones during Friday night’s show when she was asked to move to the other side of the sofa to be interviewed by her co-host Roman Kemp and their guest, author and gameshow host Richard Osman.

Jones, who usually asks the questions, was put in the hot seat and asked about her 15 years on the BBC One show.

The 30-minute special, which included a chat with pop star Olly Murs, included some heartfelt montages looking at some of the celebrities Jones has interviewed over the years, from Dolly Parton to Whoopi Goldberg.

A number of famous people including baking star Dame Mary Berry and Welsh actor Michael Sheen shared their memories of Jones.

The BBC’s director-general, Tim Davie, also made an appearance at the studio to congratulate the TV presenter.

Other highlights included a film looking back at Jones’s early days in Cardiff and a talk with her old drama tutor and parents.

‘National treasure’

Co-presenter Kemp, 32, said: “Alex is a national treasure in my opinion and someone I’m so grateful to call my co-host.

“I’ve learned so much from her since being at The One Show and every day I see first-hand just how much the show and its viewers mean to her. A true great of the BBC and a wonderful human being.”

The One Show editor, Joanne Vaughan-Jones, said: “It’s an absolute privilege to celebrate this special milestone with Alex.

“Being live on the sofa night after night, she brings a rare gift – the ability to make everyone feel completely at ease, whether it’s the guests on the sofa or the viewers watching from home.

“Her warmth, empathy, quick wit and natural connection with people are what make her such a cherished part of the show.”

Jones has worked alongside broadcasters including Vernon Kay, Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne.

She also co-hosted alongside former footballer Jermaine Jenas before he was removed from the presenting team after alleged issues relating to workplace conduct.