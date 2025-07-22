State pension age review needed to ensure system ‘affordable’ – Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said a review into raising the state pension age is needed to ensure the system is “sustainable and affordable”.
The Government review is due to report in March 2029 and Ms Reeves said it was “right” to look at the age at which people can receive the state pension as life expectancy increases.
The state pension age is currently 66, rising to 67 by 2028 and the Government is legally required to periodically review the age.
“Right”
The Chancellor told reporters: “We have just commissioned a review of pensions adequacy, so whether people are saving enough for retirement, and also the state pension age.
“As life expectancy increases it is right to look at the state pension age to ensure that the state pension is sustainable and affordable for generations to come.
“That’s why we have asked a very experienced set of experts to look at all the evidence.”
Report
The review was announced by the Department for Work and Pensions on Monday and will involve an independent report, led by Dr Suzy Morrissey, on specified factors relevant to the Review of State Pension Age along with the Government Actuary’s Department’s examination of the latest life expectancy projections data.
If you are rich then retirement is not an issue. Yet we worry about taxing that wealth and keep the burden on these that cannot afford it.
Labour should be better than this.
We can’t afford pensions and Brexit. So how about inviting all leave voters to delay their retirement by 5 years to help pay for the vanity project.
Better lobby God for more than the three score and ten then…
It should focus on on us all actually getting to retire. They pushed up the age several times, with pathetic talk of ni going. Rather pay more and get to retire.
Rachel like so many others is just talking serious bollox. Raise the state pension/ retirement age much more and people will be literally worked to death. She and her kind are well off – private wealth and fist full of decent pension entitlements – so don’t need to worry. Most of the working electorate will rely on state pension plus any proceeds from modest self employed/ defined contribution schemes that have been ripped off by pensions/assurance providers.