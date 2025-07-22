Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

State pension age review needed to ensure system ‘affordable’ – Reeves

22 Jul 2025 2 minute read
Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Photo Lucy North/PA Wire

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said a review into raising the state pension age is needed to ensure the system is “sustainable and affordable”.

The Government review is due to report in March 2029 and Ms Reeves said it was “right” to look at the age at which people can receive the state pension as life expectancy increases.

The state pension age is currently 66, rising to 67 by 2028 and the Government is legally required to periodically review the age.

“Right”

The Chancellor told reporters: “We have just commissioned a review of pensions adequacy, so whether people are saving enough for retirement, and also the state pension age.

“As life expectancy increases it is right to look at the state pension age to ensure that the state pension is sustainable and affordable for generations to come.

“That’s why we have asked a very experienced set of experts to look at all the evidence.”

Report

The review was announced by the Department for Work and Pensions on Monday and will involve an independent report, led by Dr Suzy Morrissey, on specified factors relevant to the Review of State Pension Age along with the Government Actuary’s Department’s examination of the latest life expectancy projections data.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jeff
Jeff
4 hours ago

If you are rich then retirement is not an issue. Yet we worry about taxing that wealth and keep the burden on these that cannot afford it.

Labour should be better than this.

1
Reply
Bryan
Bryan
4 hours ago

We can’t afford pensions and Brexit. So how about inviting all leave voters to delay their retirement by 5 years to help pay for the vanity project.

18
Reply
Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
2 hours ago

Better lobby God for more than the three score and ten then…

0
Reply
Karl
Karl
1 hour ago

It should focus on on us all actually getting to retire. They pushed up the age several times, with pathetic talk of ni going. Rather pay more and get to retire.

1
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
15 minutes ago

Rachel like so many others is just talking serious bollox. Raise the state pension/ retirement age much more and people will be literally worked to death. She and her kind are well off – private wealth and fist full of decent pension entitlements – so don’t need to worry. Most of the working electorate will rely on state pension plus any proceeds from modest self employed/ defined contribution schemes that have been ripped off by pensions/assurance providers.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.