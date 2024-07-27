Static caravan and chalet holiday park approved at beauty spot

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A major plan to develop a ‘prestigious’ 55 static caravan and chalet holiday park near an iconic landmark has been approved by planners to avoid ’seeing more holiday homes and AirBnBs’.

Anglesey planners agreed to a change of use of agricultural land at Wern Farm, Pentraeth Road, on Wednesday, June 5.

Last month Anglesey County Council’s planning and orders committee had gone against officer’s recommendations rejecting the scheme on grounds of highways and sustainability.

Councillors had expressed concerns over the development’s scale and need, and raised issues over highway safety and access from the busy A5025.

Proposals

The application was submitted by Rupert and Bonnie Cunliffe, through agent Elfed Williams, of Erw Consulting Chartered Surveyors.

Proposals included changing an outbuilding into a laundry, reception and site office, new on-site roads, package treatment building and carpark.

Committee members heard that highways officers had revisited the site. They had measured the entrance visibility splay which met the 215m criteria “sufficient in both directions,” said planning officer Rhys Jones.

Anticipated numbers of traffic movements, 25 vehicles, 50 movements a day, was considered “low,” nor expected to make any difference to traffic flow or road safety.

“Highways is satisfied with the the number of vehicles using the access and the parking arrangements,” Mr Jones said.

It was confirmed there had been no accidents on the road as a result of the entrance, although one fatality in April 2020 – 0.5 km away, towards the junction for Llansadwrn – was noted.

It was ” not considered material in this case” and the application was termed “acceptable in terms of highways.” Highway concerns were not a “valid or reasonable reason for refusal”, it was found.

Sustainability

Members had also queried ‘sustainability’, noting a similar application was refused on appeal at Caergeioliog.

But Mr Jones argues in this case, Wern Farm, is 0.51 km from the nearest bus stop joining an excellent transport hub in Menai Bridge, there are connections over the bridge to Bangor, and another bus stop 50m across the road to Pentraeth and beyond.

There was also public footpath crossing the site, to Llandegfan leading to Menai Bridge, leading to shops and restaurants.

Approval of the scheme was recommended, and the officer warned that the applicant could appeal and seek costs if refused.

Cllr Alun Roberts, representing three local members, said: “There’s been a lot of talk about the access, the big question is, is it safe?

“Vehicles travel at sped at this point – reference has been made to 60mph, but anyone knowing the road knows that cars go much faster…

“There will be 20 – 25 cars entering this access, including after dark in winter – increasing the risk of accidents. There have been some very bad accidents in the area, though not related to this access.

“Approaching from the Amlwch direction, you are in a dip before you see the access and coming from Menai Bridge, you only have short distance to see the access.

“Further mitigation should include clear signs to ensure the access is obvious from each direction, and that it’s used after dark.

“Cars travel quickly along this road. Regarding people walking along the road – I would not like to walk there – you yourselves have acknowledged there are parts of the road with no pavement to reach the nearest bus stop, I think it’s unsafe.”

Cllr Robin Williams added: “I don’t think the access is safe – figures provided today in terms of car movements are ‘optimistic.’

“It’s just a caravan site, there’s nothing to keep people there during the day.

There won’t be just one car at the caravans or chalets, sometimes there will be two or three – more movements than 25.

“And people walking down Cichle Hill? I have not changed my mind…I propose we refuse.”

“More and more caravans”

Cllr Jackie Lewis added: “I know it’s another caravan park, but I don’t see how we can refuse.”

Cllr Robert Llewelyn Jones said he was “dead against it.” “It is high time we had a professional here who can advise us as a planning committee, that can advise us of the environmental disadvantages of these type of applications. Caravans, more caravans and and more and more caravans….how many on Anglesey? I have never got an answer. “It is about time we looked at these things, in detail… I am dead against.”

Chairing the meeting Cllr Ken Taylor said “with due respect, officers here are extremely professional,” and he asked Mr Jones to comment.

“The application has one of the best planting strategies we’ve seen – it has been assessed thoroughly by the NRA, and the council’s landscape and trees officers says the scheme is a really good onel,” he said. “With respect this has been addressed and given significant attention.”

Cllr Neville Evans said: “We shouldn’t be scared of passing or refusing – we might be able to argue that we need to review our policies – but we are bound by the existing policies. If it goes to appeal it would be passed, especially on the highways point.

“Highways says there is nothing wrong with the application, so it is difficult for me not to support this application.

“We should make more use of this kind of site, rather than seeing more holiday homes and Airbnbs,” Cllr Evans added.

Cllr Robin Williams proposed refusing the application, seconded by Cllr Alwyn Watkin, achieving four votes.

Cllr Jackie Lewis proposed approval, seconded by Cllr Neville Evans, achieving seven votes. The application was passed.

